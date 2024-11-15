Prairie Provident Resources Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results and Basal Quartz Drilling Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") (TSX:PPR) announces its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements (“Financial Statements”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the third quarter are available on its website at www.ppr.ca and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Production averaged 2,173 boe/d (55% oil and liquids) in the third quarter of 2024, a 38% or 1,350 boe/d decrease from the same period in 2023, primarily due to the sale of the Evi CGU in the first quarter of 2024.



Operating expenses of $26.93/boe in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $0.95/boe from the same period in 2023.



The Company spent $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 as part of a workover program, which included both well optimization and workovers, resulting in a 6.3% increase in the average production for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the average production of 2,045 boe/d (52% oil and liquids) in the second quarter of 2024.



Operating netback 1 before the impact of realized losses on derivatives was $2.6 million or $13.20/boe for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $6.8 million or 72% from the same period in 2023. On a per boe basis, operating netback decreased by $15.95/boe from the same period in 2023 driven by lower crude oil and natural gas prices and a higher natural gas production weighting as a result of the sale of the Evi CGU.



before the impact of realized losses on derivatives was $2.6 million or $13.20/boe for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $6.8 million or 72% from the same period in 2023. On a per boe basis, operating netback decreased by $15.95/boe from the same period in 2023 driven by lower crude oil and natural gas prices and a higher natural gas production weighting as a result of the sale of the Evi CGU. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $5.2 million, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million in the same period of 2023. The $7.9 million increase was mainly due to $10.9 million gain on the extinguishment of financial liabilities as further described in Note 8(c) of the Financial Statements.



The Company remained active in its decommissioning program spending $1.9 million during the first nine months of 2024.



Note:

(1) Operating netback is a non-GAAP financial measure, and is defined below under "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".

SUBSEQUENT TO THE END OF THE QUARTER

On October 30, 2024, the Company announced the appointment of Dale Miller as Executive Chairman of the Company upon the retirement of Patrick McDonald, its former Chairman, from the board of directors. Mr. Miller will oversee all activities of the Company and lead its management team. In addition, the Company announced the appointment of Amber Wright as Vice President, Operations & Engineering. Ms. Wright will be responsible for all development, production operations and engineering activities of the Company.



The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. McDonald for his many years of dedicated service and contributions as a director and Chairman.



On October 30, 2024, the Company closed a Rights Offering in which aggregate gross proceeds of $12,000,000 were raised (inclusive of a $10,000,000 initial subscription from PCEP Canadian Holdco, LLC (“PCEP”), which closed on September 27, 2024). Net proceeds from the Rights Offering are expected to fund a capital program focused on drilling at least two wells in the Basal Quartz formation (as discussed below), workovers to enhance the productivity of existing wells and general corporate purposes. A portion of the net proceeds of the Rights Offering was also used to settle a US$2.3 million advance under the Company’s Second Lien Note facility, by way of a $3.13 million setoff (being the Canadian dollar equivalent of the advance) against the subscription price paid by PCEP under the Rights Offering.



The successful closing of the Rights Offering satisfied all requisite conditions to the previously announced amendments to the Company’s First Lien Loan. These amendments consisted of extending the maturity of the First Lien Loan to March 31, 2026, deferring a portion of the Company’s cash interest obligations, as well as adjustments to financial covenants. Similar amendments were also made to the Company’s Second Lien Notes.



In Prairie Provident's Michichi core area, two horizontal wells were drilled and completed for Basal Quartz oil potential. The two wells are currently being equipped for production and are expected to be on-stream by the end of November 2024.



FINANCIAL AND OPERATING SUMMARY

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($000s except per unit amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Production Volumes Crude oil and condensate (bbl/d) 1,118 2,155 1,202 2,237 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) 5,846 7,685 6,088 7,648 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 81 88 68 95 Total (boe/d) 2,173 3,523 2,285 3,606 % Liquids 55% 64% 56% 65% Average Realized Prices Crude oil and condensate ($/bbl) 86.44 97.97 86.21 88.93 Conventional natural gas ($/Mcf) 0.69 2.60 1.55 2.69 Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) 51.56 54.77 61.93 57.85 Total ($/boe) 48.25 66.95 51.33 62.39 Operating Netback ($/boe)1 Realized price 48.25 66.95 51.33 62.39 Royalties (8.12) (9.92) (8.00) (8.55) Operating costs (26.93) (27.88) (33.47) (31.90) Operating netback 13.20 29.15 9.86 21.94 Realized losses on derivatives — (0.99) (0.77) (0.64) Operating netback, after realized losses on derivatives 13.20 28.16 9.09 21.30

Note:

(1) Operating netback is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined below under "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures"

ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, including a position in the emerging Basal Quartz trend in the Michichi area of Central Alberta.

