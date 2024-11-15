Americans Want to Recycle but Worry About Getting It Right

Stamford, CT, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans overwhelmingly support recycling (87%), but inconsistent rules and limited infrastructure are leaving many—especially Gen Zs and Millennials—confused and overwhelmed about doing it correctly. That’s according to a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Keep America Beautiful® for America Recycles Day 2024.*

The uncertainty is contributing to significant levels of recycling tension and anxiety, which impacts all age groups, but is most prominent among younger Americans. One in three Americans say they feel anxious when trying to determine which items are recyclable, driven by Gen Zs and Millennials (both 42%), with one in five reporting that the topic has caused arguments in their household.

“In these divisive times, it’s heartening to see Americans united in their commitment to reducing waste and protecting the environment for future generations,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO Jennifer Lawson. “While 87% say recycling is important, the national recycling rate remains stuck at around 32%—a gap driven by confusion and concern about how to recycle correctly. If we want recycling levels to increase, we must make it more accessible and provide better guidance, so people feel confident in their efforts.”

Among other key survey findings:

Americans believe in recycling: Regardless of demographics like where they live or their political affiliations, a strong majority of Americans say recycling is important to them, and 80% believe individual efforts in recycling can make a difference in the environment.

But recycling anxiety is real: One in 3 Americans gets anxious when trying to recycle, with anxiety levels among Gen Zs (42%) and Millennials (42%) significantly higher compared with Gen Xers (27%) and Boomers (26%). Over two in five Americans (41%) acknowledge placing items in the trash to avoid the risk of recycling incorrectly. This concern is most prevalent among Gen Zs (58%) and Millennials (50%), compared with Gen Xers (37%) and Boomers (27%).

A source of household tension: For some, recycling has become a point of contention, with one in five Americans saying the topic has caused arguments in their household (Gen Z – 37%; Millennials – 32%; Gen X – 17%; Boomers – 6%) and a similar number reporting tension in their marriage or personal relationships – (Gen Z – 37%; Millennials – 29%; Gen X – 14%; Boomers – 3%).

Motivations for recycling varies: Those who recycle are primarily motivated by a desire to reduce the amount of trash going to landfills (61%), reduce their carbon footprint (59%), contribute positively to society (48%), and ensure a better future for their children or future generations (46%)

Americans want to do better but feel they fall short: A notable 61% of Americans admit to feeling guilty when they see their trash bin fill up with items that could have been recycled, reflecting a desire to improve but uncertainty about how to do so correctly.

The U.S. should recycle more: Most Americans don’t think the country does a good job of recycling, with 63% grading it a “C” or lower, with 22% rating America’s performance as a “D” or “F.”

More recycling infrastructure is needed in public spaces: Only half of Americans (51%) report regularly recycling in public areas such as parks, shopping centers, or streets, underscoring the need for more accessible recycling options.

In celebration of America Recycles Day and to raise awareness about recycling initiatives like the Greatest American Cleanup®, Lawson rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock market on November 13, spotlighting the organization’s commitment to improving recycling habits and infrastructure nationwide.

The Nasdaq event was made possible thanks to the support of Keep America Beautiful’s America Recycles Day partners: Altria, Anheuser-Busch, Cirba Solutions, IBWA, Kimberly-Clark, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, and Veggie Wash.

Recycling is also a key component of the Greatest American Cleanup, an ambitious campaign to pick up 25 billion pieces of litter and beautify 25,000 communities in celebration of America's 250th birthday. The Greatest American Cleanup is supported by Hilton, iHeart Media, Northrop Grumman, The Coca-Cola Company, Carol Cone on Purpose, Recycled Materials Association (REMA), and The Harris Poll.

For more information on America Recycles Day or to learn how to recycle effectively, visit kab.org.

* This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Keep America Beautiful from October 3-7, 2024, among 2,075 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within ±2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact McCall Vrydaghs (mvrydaghs@kab.org).

###

Attachments