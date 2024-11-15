Rapid7 Wins ‘Security Vendor of the Year’ at CRN Channel Awards 2024

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced that it has been recognized as ‘Security Vendor of the Year’ at the CRN Channel Awards 2024 . One of the oldest and most prestigious awards in the UK IT Channel, CRN Channel Awards recognize companies committed to growth and innovation in the technology and IT channel. The ‘Security Vendor of the Year’ award acknowledges Rapid7’s overall contribution to business development within the channel, including its security product offerings and innovation, channel and marketing programs, as well as its services and support.

Rapid7 empowers its partners to grow and succeed with the company, focusing on providing impactful partner experiences by offering expanded solutions, virtual training and certification programs, and interactive reporting and analytics.

“Over the last 12 months, we’ve focused on expanding our investment and offerings to build joint pipelines and find new opportunities with our partners,” said Tim Goodwin, director, international channel partnerships at Rapid7. “We are engaging with potential new customers about their attack surface and showcasing not only the solutions that Rapid7 provides but also the services offered by our partners.”

“The partnership with Rapid7 works well because of the people and the shared desire to do right by the customer,” said Rob Pooley, solutions director and co-founder at Saepio Solutions, Ltd. “We’re working with customers to manage cyber risk, and Rapid7’s services and solutions align with the outcomes we’re trying to achieve.”

“Our relationship with Rapid7 is integral to our business – it’s a true partnership,” said Mat Cornish, technical director at Longwall Security.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

