Asia Pacific Automated Material Handling Market Forecasts 2024-2029: Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

The Asia Pacific material handling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.17%, reaching a market size of US$130.879 billion in 2029 from US$92.570 billion in 2024.



The industrialization and increase in infrastructural development in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to boost the market of material handling in the coming years. The expansion of the manufacturing sector in emerging economies such as India and China involves high adoption of market handling solutions which can propel its market in years to come. For instance, technological development in these economies is one of the key factors responsible for the growth of the market and the impact of artificial intelligence on the material handling industry. Rampant use of the internet and smartphones is also likely to fuel demand for these solutions in the coming years.





Asia Pacific Material Handling Market Drivers:

The growing e-commerce industry in the Region provides a boost to Material Handling Market

As a result of the requirement to deal with storage and distribution, the increasing Asia-Pacific electronic trade sector is likely to contribute significantly in future towards rising material handling industry. The high-flying web activity in the locality and this populace's extensive embracing of advanced technologies and cell phones are key components of e-commerce expansion across the Asia Pacific. As per World Bank's statistics, it appears that, in the region of East Asia Pacific, there is a wide-scale internet connection as 70% of their populace can access web facilities.

Asia Pacific Material Handling Market Geographical Outlook

China is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific area's AMH market has grown significantly thanks in large part to China. The market is expanding favorably as a result of the rising demand for AMH products in various industries, including manufacturing, automotive, and e-commerce.

China follows an industrial policy and has a large population. Regarding purchasing power parity, the nation emerged as the global leader in exports, imports, and trade during the past ten years. The nation is currently transitioning from an economy driven by manufacturing and construction to one driven by consumers.

The government's attempt to move the industries up to the medium-high end of the global value chain and support multiple clusters of advanced manufacturing is reflected in the ten-year plan, unveiled in May 2015. China is predicted to reduce manufacturing costs by 30% by 2025 due to the country's adoption of automation. The one-child policy and an aging workforce compound the shortage of skilled labor, necessitating the easing of job activities to maintain productivity at work.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 91 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $92.57 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $130.88 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Key Market Segmentation:



Asia Pacific Material Handling Market is segmented and analyzed as below:

By Product

Automated Guided Vehicles

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Trucks and Lifts

Cranes

Conveyor System

Hoists

Others

By Application

Warehousing and Distribution

Airport Baggage Handling

Bulk Handling

Postal and Parcel Delivery

Assembly

Packaging

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Chemical

Paper

Food and Beverage

Warehousing

Others

By Geography

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

Australia

South Korea

Others

