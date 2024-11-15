AI-Powered Clinical Trial Management Market Forecasts Report 2024-2029, Profiles of Medidata, Oracle, IBM, Veeva Systems, Clinerion, Saama Technologies, Bioclinica, Arisglobal, Aicure, Medable

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-Powered Clinical Trial Management Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI-powered clinical trial management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.50%, reaching a market size of US$4.950 billion in 2029 from US$1.794 billion in 2024.



The market for using AI in healthcare has experienced a significant boom with a rise in the adoption of AI by the major players. The AI-driven clinical trial management market speeds up and improves various stages of clinical trials via patient recruitment, data analysis, and protocol optimization. AI makes drug development more efficient, cheaper, and quicker by automating repetitive tasks and providing predictive insights.





This revolutionary technology can change the entire process of medical research, enabling more accurate, swift decisions. Due to increasing uptake by pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers of AI-based solutions, this market is expected to grow substantially, transforming its landscape and eventually improving patient care.



The market for providers of AI-based clinical trial solutions is being driven by the growing adoption of AI-based platforms to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of trials at different stages. One factor driving the market expansion is the public and private sectors' supportive initiatives for various therapeutic areas. Additionally, the market is growing due to the increased awareness and various uses of AI in clinical trials, including better patient selection, site selection, drug trial design, patient monitoring, and more.



AI-powered Clinical Trial Management Market Drivers:

Increased demand for drug trials is anticipated to increase the market demand

As a result of the growing application of artificial intelligence to drug trials and the availability of different AI solutions designed specifically for pharmaceutical research, such as medication compliance, trial design, selection of investigators or sites, patient monitoring, etc., the area offering AI-based clinical trial solutions is widening. Enrollment and patient eligibility are two crucial processes for the overall success of the medication trial. According to studies, 30% of medication trials end early because of patient recruitment failure, and 85% of trials are postponed during patient recruitment. Platforms with an AI component are helping to lower this barrier. In turn, the market for AI-based clinical trial solution providers is driven by several researchers utilizing AI in drug trials.

AI-powered Clinical Trial Management Market Geographical Outlook

North America is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period

Regarding technological progress and innovation concerning artificial intelligence, North America, particularly the United States, has been at the forefront of the world. Numerous premier information technology organizations, learning institutions, and start-ups focused on preparing state-of-the-art AI answers for various industries, such as medical research or the health sector, are found in this region. A lot of funds and materials have been allocated to AI companies as well as research projects. More capital ventures, public sectors, and individual financiers have expressed their interest in creating and utilizing AI technologies in healthcare services, including clinical trials.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.79 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.95 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.5% Regions Covered Global



The AI-powered clinical trial management market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Type of AI solution

Clinical Trial Planning and Design

Patient Recruitment and Enrolment

Data Management and Analysis

Monitoring And Oversight

Safety And Pharmacovigilance

By Function

Predictive Analytics

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Image And Signal Processing

By End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (Cros)

Academic And Research Institutions

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Taiwan Thailand Indonesia Others



