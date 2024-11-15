RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
|Auction date
|2024-11-15
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,620
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|13
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|1.840 %
|Lowest yield
|1.840 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.840 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-11-15
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,370
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|1,980 %
|Lowest yield
|1,979 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1,980 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|94,06
|Auction date
|2024-11-15
|Loan
|1063
|Coupon
|0.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015193313
|Maturity
|2045-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,310
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|27
|Number of accepted bids
|15
|Average yield
|2.316 %
|Lowest yield
|2.270 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.328 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|49.23