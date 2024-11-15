RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-11-15
Loan1060 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367 
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,620
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids13
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield1.840 %
Lowest yield1.840 %
Highest accepted yield1.840 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2024-11-15
Loan1062 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319 
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,370
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids12
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield1,980 %
Lowest yield1,979 %
Highest accepted yield1,980 %
% accepted at highest yield       94,06


Auction date2024-11-15
Loan1063 
Coupon0.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0015193313 
Maturity2045-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,310
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids27
Number of accepted bids15
Average yield2.316 %
Lowest yield2.270 %
Highest accepted yield2.328 %
% accepted at highest yield       49.23

 