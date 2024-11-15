North America Data Center Cooling Market Forecasts 2024-2029: Rising Emphasis on Optimizing Electricity Consumption and Growing Corporate Culture Bolster Demand

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Data Center Cooling Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America data center cooling market is expected to grow from US$3.993 billion in 2024 to US$6.087 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.80%



Data center cooling comprises using tools & equipment, including chillers, air conditioners, cooling towers, and economizers, among others. These centers help to maintain and process the ideal humidity and temperature within data centers to ensure their proper functioning. North America is one of the major regions where technological innovations, digital infrastructure developments, and investment in hyperscale data centers are gaining pace in major nations, namely the United States and Canada.







Furthermore, the booming corporate culture and establishment of new business units, followed by the high internet penetration, has increased the overall data traffic in North America, thereby increasing the overall data loads on the servers. Ventilation and cooling equipment usage are expected to experience positive growth in the coming years to keep them from overheating, thereby augmenting the overall regional market expansion.



North America Data Center Cooling Market Drivers

Growing corporate culture in regional economies is driving the market demand.



As the major regional economies, namely the United States and Canada, are witnessing significant growth, the corporate culture and establishment of new firms are also rising in such nations. For instance, according to the "Key Small Business Statistics" issued by Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada, there were 1.22 million employer businesses in Canada as of December 2022. Small firms accounted for 97.8% of the total strength, and medium firms 1.9%. The same source also specified that large enterprises accounted for 36% of the total employee strength in Canadian businesses.



Data centers' rising emphasis on optimizing electricity consumption has provided new growth prospects.



Data centers stack a large amount of complex data, which requires effective processing and management. The solutions used to achieve this exhale a lot of heat during their operations. With the growing climate change, energy efficiency and the usage of green technology are becoming major alternatives to tackle the change in temperature and humidity, which will further optimize electricity consumption.



As per the Energy Information Administration, by 2050 electricity consumption by data centers will expand in US commercial buildings. Various initiatives such as "Net Zero Emission - 2050" would bolster the development of cooling techniques used in data centers and other relatable service stations. This will accelerate the market demand for cooling solutions in North America in the coming years.



North America Data Center Cooling Market Geographical Outlook

The USA is expected to show significant growth during the mentioned time frame.



Country-wise, the North American data center cooling market is segmented into the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The USA is expected to account for a considerable market share, fuelled by favorable investments in digital workstations and colocation service centers and a booming corporate culture in the economy.



Major tech giants, namely IBM, Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, have established their base in the US market. These companies are actively participating in new investments to bolster their data storage and processing capabilities. Additionally, favorable schemes such as the "Bipartisan Infrastructure Law", which includes an investment of US$42.45 billion in broadband infrastructure, have further increased the scale of internet users. By the end of 2022, 63 million households in the USA had access to fiber-to-the-home.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered North America



Companies Featured

IBM

Fujitsu (Furukawa Group)

HP

Eaton Corporation

Vertiv Group Corp

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Schneider Electric

Parker Hannifin

North America Data Center Cooling market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Solution

Air Conditioner

Chillers

Economizers

Cooling Towers

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-Users

Colocation Service Provider

Cloud Service Provider

Enterprise

By Industrial Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Communication and Technology

Energy

Education

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Country

United States

Canada

Mexico

