With a Joint Presentation at Airshow China, Shuangliu District Government and Shuangliu International Airport Attracted a Total Contracted Investment of 7.2 Billion Yuan

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 12, on the occasion of the opening of the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the centralized signing ceremony hosted by Shuangliu District People's Government of Chengdu was held at Booth No. H4A8, Hall 4 in the Aviation & Aerospace Gallery. On that day, a total of 18 projects were signed, with a total investment of approximately 7.2 billion yuan.

Present at the ceremony were a group of representatives of enterprises from Shanghai, Zhejiang, Tianjin, Sichuan and other places engaged in commercial aerospace, green aviation fuel, airborne equipment, small and medium-sized UAV launch and recovery systems. These representatives came all the way to attend the ceremony and signed business contracts on the scene.

"We have signed contracts for projects such as the Large Aircraft Plateau Research Center, Western Fresh Port, and Andawell Airborne Equipment R&D and Manufacturing Project. These endeavors have promoted the process of 17 projects including airport upgrading and transformation, as well as the construction of the Shunfeng Western Air Cargo Hub", said the relevant person in charge of the Administrative Committee of Shuangliu Airport Economic Development Zone.

At the exhibition, an exhibition area was set for Shuangliu District for the first time. This was an exhibition area jointly built by Shuangliu International Airport and the Shuangliu District People's Government. There were 23 key featured aviation and aerospace exhibits on display in the exhibition area, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), CFM56 engine models, single crystal turbine blades, and ultra light engines. Among the exhibits on display were also distinctive cultural and creative products from Shuangliu Airport Business District and Shuangliu International Airport.

"This is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) refined by Sichuan Tianzhou International Trade Co., Ltd. (Sichuan Tianzhou) with kitchen waste oil collected from daily catering establishments as the raw material, which can be recycled and treated in a centralized manner before being refined into SAF", according to Chen Yu, the General Manager of Sichuan Tianzhou. The mixtures of SAF and conventional petrochemical jet fuels can reduce carbon throughout the entire life cycle of an aircraft, laying a foundation for Shuangliu International Airport to get involved in the green and low-carbon development of the civil aviation industry.

Relying on its ports and air routes, Shuangliu has built a "convenient and efficient" hub. At present, Shuangliu International Airport has established a direct passenger route network and a network of 24 international cargo routes, which provide direct access to more than 70 large and medium-sized cities in China. In addition, Shuangliu has 5 designated supervision sites for inbound cargo by air (frozen aquatic products, edible aquatic animals, fruits, meat and plant seedlings), 2 designated ports for imports (pharmaceuticals and biological products), and import functions for special goods such as hazardous chemicals. It has basically achieved full coverage of airport functions in inland areas and has the ability to provide 7 × 24-hour customs clearance services. In 2023, the output value of the aviation industry in Shuangliu District reached 117.09 billion yuan, passing the 100-billion-yuan mark.

Source: Shuangliu District People's Government of Chengdu