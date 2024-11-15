South America Data Center Cooling Market Forecasts 2024-2029, Profiles of IBM, Fujitsu, Eaton, Vertiv, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Schneider Electric

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South America Data Center Cooling Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South America data center cooling market is estimated to grow from US$0.368 billion in 2024 to US$0.491 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.92%



In a region like South America, economies such as Brazil and Argentina are experiencing positive growth in their industrial productivity, followed by investments in new data center establishments. Moreover, implementing policies to reduce carbon footprint is further propelling the regional market expansion, as it lessens heat and optimizes energy consumption, so more ventilation and colling tools are required.







South America Data Center Cooling Market Drivers

Favorable launches of colocation services are expected to the regional market growth



Cooling equipment such as air conditioners, chillers, and cooling towers forms an integral part of strategies to maintain the operating temperature of data centers. Major South American nations, namely Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia, are experiencing an upward trajectory in their industrial output, with small, medium, and large enterprises operating in respective fields witnessing positive growth in their employee strength. With such growth, the data developed will require an appropriate infrastructure, which has led to the establishment of colocation centers in the region.



For example, B3 S.A., in collaboration with Brazilian stock exchange company TNS (Transaction Stock Exchange), launched colocation services in Sao Paulo in November 2023. The collaboration would assist TNS in developing its global solutions, including trading, clearing & settlement operations across commodities, derivatives, and equities. Likewise, in October 2022, Scala Data Centers announced the construction of its first Hyperedge data center in Porto Alegre City, Southern Brazil, to address the distributed computing & connection and cloud service demand. A total investment of R$250 million would be incurred on the establishment.



Investment in data center establishments is anticipated to drive market growth.



Like the leading economies, the technological advancements and infrastructure developments in South America are also rising. Modern innovations such as hyper-scale & colocation data centers to exercise efficient data stacking and processing are experiencing investment implementation in major SA nations.



For instance, in October 2022, Equinix Inc. announced an investment of US$45 million, which was used to establish its new IBX (International Business Exchange) data center in Bogota. The new establishment would also reinforce the company's commitment to strengthening Latin America's digital economic growth. Likewise, the company, in Q2 of 2022, acquired four data centers from Chilean telecommunication company Empresa Nacional De Telecomunicaciones S.A. for a valuation of US$705 million, which further expanded its footprint in the SA region. Hence, such favorable investment will bolster the demand for necessary components, including immersive cooling technology, driving market expansion.



South America Data Center Cooling Market Geographical Outlook

Brazil is projected to account for a remarkable share of the market.



The South American data center cooling market, based on country, is analyzed into Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and others. Brazil is anticipated to constitute a significant portion of the market, fuelled by the bolstering growth in major end-users such as BFSI, telecommunication, energy, government, and healthcare.



Various government policies are being implemented to further productivity. For instance, per a January 2024 article published in gov.br., the National Council for Industrial Development launched "New Industry Brazil," which aimed to bolster industrial productivity and technological development in the economy until 2033. Additionally, the well-established presence of major colocation service providers, namely Equinix Inc. and Scala Data Centers, actively participating in their operations expansions is another market-driving factor.



South America Data Center Cooling Market Key Developments

In March 2024,Acronis announced the establishment of its new "Cyber Cloud Data Center" in Sao Paulo. This is the second in a row in Brazil and enables Acronis to provide its partners with a wide range of cyber protection solutions. It also enables the company to exercise advanced data management with faster access.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9%



Company Profiles

IBM

Fujitsu (Furukawa Group)

Eaton Corporation

Vertiv Group Corp

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Schneider Electric

The South America Data Center Cooling market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Solution

Air Conditioner

Chillers

Economizers

Cooling Towers

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small

Medium

Large

By End-Users

Colocation Service Provider

Cloud Service Provider

Enterprise

By Industrial Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Communication and Technology

Energy

Education

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Others

