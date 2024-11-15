Konsolidator releases new app within Business Central

Today, Konsolidator released a new app that enables users to create a Konsolidator® demo account directly within Microsoft Business Central (BC). By using the potential customer’s existing BC data and Konsolidator’s AI account mapping, the customer can create a basic consolidation report without going through an onboarding. This latest addition to Konsolidator’s product portfolio is yet another step in the partner strategy which makes it possible for partners within the Microsoft D365 universe to quickly show the value of Konsolidator.

Konsolidator’s Business Central application

The new application integrates with Business Central allowing customers to create a consolidation report from inside their accounting software. An AI mapping makes it possible to send and sort the customer’s data automatically in Konsolidator. In less than 10 minutes potential customers and partners can create demo accounts to test and log in to Konsolidator, gaining immediate insight into its value and capabilities.

Partner strategy: the D365 segment

The BC app’s beta version was introduced at the Direction for Partners event in Vienna last week, where 4,000 BC partners gathered to share trends and knowledge. The release of the Konsolidator app is a significant step toward expanding into the D365 segment. It aligns Konsolidator with the ongoing transition from on-premises to cloud-based ERP solutions. As companies move from legacy systems to cloud environments, Konsolidator provides an essential tool within the modern group’s D365 ecosystem, helping partners offer a comprehensive financial solution.

Key benefits for D365 Partners:

The integrated app offers unique advantages for partners, including:

Easy to showcase value : Show customers the benefits of financial consolidation directly and quickly within Business Central.

: Show customers the benefits of financial consolidation directly and quickly within Business Central. Competitive edge : Compete effectively with larger, legacy systems while remaining in the cloud.

: Compete effectively with larger, legacy systems while remaining in the cloud. Enhanced Advisory Role : Position as a digital advisor for enterprise clients over the long term.

: Position as a digital advisor for enterprise clients over the long term. AI Mapping: AI maps the chart of accounts in the app, eliminating an otherwise manual and time-consuming task.

With the app’s integration into Business Central, it pulls the customer's data, automating much of the setup process and reducing time-to-value

Following the recent launch of Konsolidator BI® for reporting, this app strengthens Konsolidator’s position as the preferred choice for consolidation and reporting within Business Central, advancing its vision of making CFOs better.

Head of Sales & Marketing, Nicholas Løjmand-Kines, comments: ”When working with software where data can be complex, the challenge can be to showcase the process without asking the customer to provide a lot of data. Our new app not only simplifies the process of demonstrating the immense value of consolidation but also empowers our partners to effectively showcase these benefits to potential groups.”

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL