AI Engineers Demand Outlook Report 2024-2029: Adoption of Cutting-Edge Technologies in NLP, Robotics, and Computer Vision at the Forefront

The AI engineers demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.17%, reaching a market size of US$9.460 million in 2029 from US$3.775 million in 2024.
AI engineers are tasked with developing, programming, and training advanced algorithmic networks, which form the basis for Artificial Intelligence, allowing for such systems to emulate the functions of human brains. Based on their areas of specialization in AI, professionals can be divided into various categories, including Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Machine Learning applications, and Robotics. AI engineers have been given an extensive scope owing to the rapidly growing adoption of AI across several sectors, investments in research and development, and strong government policies on it.
The increasing usage of artificial intellect also widens its scope to meet the rising demand for skilled professionals who design, develop, and implement such systems in different fields. Moreover, corporations and organizations use artificial intelligence to boost efficiency, automate processes, or aid decision-making, leading to increased recruitment within this profession. Consequently, AI technicians are now taking a lead role in defining how technology will look in the future amidst multiple transformations across diverse industries today.
AI Engineers Demand Outlook Geographical Outlook
North America is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period
Several factors account for the surge in AI engineers in America, such as government initiatives, financial support from the US government, and increasing employment opportunities in AI. For instance, it is projected that there will be about 40,500 openings for jobs requiring skills in data science between 2021 and 2031, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics report. In collaboration with various federal bodies and colleges, the National Science Foundation of the USA announced their plan to establish seven artificial intelligence research institutes in America, with a budget of $140 million, by May 2023.
Report Coverage:
- Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029
- Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis
- Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)
Some of the key companies profiled in this AI Engineers Demand Outlook report include:
- Google LLC
- IBM Corporation
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Nvidia Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Alibaba Cloud
The AI Engineers Demand Outlook is segmented and analyzed as follows:
By Age
- 25 - 40 Years
- 40 - 50 Years
- 50- 60 Years
- >60 Years
By Gender
- Male
- Female
By Field
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Computer Vision
- Machine Learning Applications
- Robotics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Others
