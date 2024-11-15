AI Engineers Demand Outlook Report 2024-2029: Adoption of Cutting-Edge Technologies in NLP, Robotics, and Computer Vision at the Forefront

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Engineers Demand Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI engineers demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.17%, reaching a market size of US$9.460 million in 2029 from US$3.775 million in 2024.

AI engineers are tasked with developing, programming, and training advanced algorithmic networks, which form the basis for Artificial Intelligence, allowing for such systems to emulate the functions of human brains. Based on their areas of specialization in AI, professionals can be divided into various categories, including Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Machine Learning applications, and Robotics. AI engineers have been given an extensive scope owing to the rapidly growing adoption of AI across several sectors, investments in research and development, and strong government policies on it.





The increasing usage of artificial intellect also widens its scope to meet the rising demand for skilled professionals who design, develop, and implement such systems in different fields. Moreover, corporations and organizations use artificial intelligence to boost efficiency, automate processes, or aid decision-making, leading to increased recruitment within this profession. Consequently, AI technicians are now taking a lead role in defining how technology will look in the future amidst multiple transformations across diverse industries today.

AI Engineers Demand Outlook Geographical Outlook

North America is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period

Several factors account for the surge in AI engineers in America, such as government initiatives, financial support from the US government, and increasing employment opportunities in AI. For instance, it is projected that there will be about 40,500 openings for jobs requiring skills in data science between 2021 and 2031, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics report. In collaboration with various federal bodies and colleges, the National Science Foundation of the USA announced their plan to establish seven artificial intelligence research institutes in America, with a budget of $140 million, by May 2023.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.78 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.46 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.1% Regions Covered Global



Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Some of the key companies profiled in this AI Engineers Demand Outlook report include:

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens AG

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Alibaba Cloud

The AI Engineers Demand Outlook is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Age

25 - 40 Years

40 - 50 Years

50- 60 Years

>60 Years

By Gender

Male

Female

By Field

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

Machine Learning Applications

Robotics

Others

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Thailand Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1hx9ns

