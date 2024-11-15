Global Lactation Support Supplements Market Set to Reach USD 2,935.2 Million by 2034, Driven by Increased Demand for Personalized Nutrition and Herbal Solutions | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lactation support supplements market is projected to experience robust growth, with an estimated market value of USD 1,693.0 million in 2024, rising to USD 2,935.2 million by 2034, according to the latest analysis by FMI. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2024 to 2034.



Breastfeeding, a cornerstone of infant nutrition, has increasingly become the focus of both health advocates and consumers. As societal acceptance of breastfeeding continues to rise globally, the demand for lactation support supplements is expanding rapidly. The industry's growth is primarily attributed to the increasing awareness of maternal health, the growing number of working mothers, and the shift towards personalized nutrition for breastfeeding mothers.

Growth Drivers

One of the primary growth drivers is the expansion of online pharmacies, making lactation support products more accessible. With the increasing use of the internet, mothers are now able to access a wide array of lactation supplements with detailed product descriptions, ingredient lists, pricing, and customer reviews. This has resulted in a shift in consumer purchasing habits, with online pharmacies emerging as a preferred channel for purchasing lactation support supplements. Additionally, online platforms have made it easier for brands to reach their target audiences by offering subscription services, personalized recommendations, and educational content on breastfeeding.

Another key trend in the market is the rise of customized supplement programs designed to cater to the different stages of the breastfeeding journey. Manufacturers are increasingly moving away from one-size-fits-all solutions and creating lactation support products tailored to mothers at various stages of lactation. For example, some products are designed to support early lactation, while others cater to mothers who rely on pumps or those transitioning back to work. This shift towards personalized nutrition helps address the diverse needs of mothers worldwide.

Furthermore, the growing integration of traditional lactation support ingredients with modern supplement formats is gaining traction. Manufacturers are incorporating well-known herbs and botanicals from Asian, African, and Indigenous American cultures into their products. These ingredients, which have been used for centuries to support lactation, are now being studied and clinically validated for inclusion in modern supplement formulations. The appeal of these natural ingredients, combined with the trust consumers place in their cultural significance, is a strong driver of growth in this segment.

“The Lactation Support Supplements market is evolving rapidly, with personalized nutrition, online retail growth, and the integration of traditional herbs playing key roles. As breastfeeding support becomes more widely accepted, the industry is poised for sustained expansion, benefiting from both innovation and cultural relevance,” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Country-wise Insights

Country CAGR, 2024 to 2034 USA 5.7% Germany 5.3% China 6.6% Japan 6.2% India 7.1%

As the market continues to grow, it is expected that R&D investments will play a significant role in developing sophisticated and simplified formulations that meet the evolving needs of nursing mothers. Companies are focusing on improving the quality, convenience, and affordability of lactation support supplements, ensuring that they are accessible to all mothers during the crucial early stages of motherhood.

The USA is currently one of the largest markets for lactation support supplements, accounting for a substantial share of the global market. The country's well-developed supplement ecosystem, combined with advanced research capabilities and strong distribution channels, positions it for steady growth. The USA lactation support supplements market is projected to reach USD 998.0 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

In Asia-Pacific, demand for lactation support supplements is anticipated to surge, particularly in India and China. India, in particular, is expected to experience the highest growth in the coming decade, with a projected CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034. Increased government initiatives, awareness campaigns, and the adoption of traditional and modern supplement blends are driving this growth.

Detailed Market Study: Full Report and Analysis! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lactation-support-supplements-market

Competition Outlook

The industry is made up of different players such as large pharmaceutical companies, specialized brands focusing on the antibacterial or maternal health and other brands that are making organic or natural dietary supplements. Competitiveness is mainly centered around the innovation of products, the quality of ingredients, the number of clinical validations and the strength of the distribution network.

Companies are increasingly applying clean-label certifications for products making them more appealing to mothers' health.

Leaders of the industry continue to maintain their positions due to acquisitions of small, innovative companies with a direct sales focus strategy or a unique formulation. Several companies are diversifying out of monoculture fenugreek supplements and developing combination pills and a variety of other dosage forms, including gummies and drinks.

There is a growing trend towards vertical integration in which manufacturers buy out raw material producers in order to better control the quality of ingredients and the supply chain. Companies are also investing in brand development through digital marketing, working with lactation experts and creating learning materials.

Nestlé Health Science has completed the acquisition of Pink Stork, a women's health firm famous for its pregnancy and lactation supplements. This enhances Nestlé's position in the maternal nutrition segment.

Perrigo has merged with HRA Pharma for a USD 1.9 billion purchase to strengthen their presence in the maternal health segment in the European market.

In 2021, Pharmavite acquired Uqora, which enhanced Pharmavite’s market share in the women's health supplement sector and improved its abilities in specialized supplement formulation product development.



Leading Companies

Fairhaven Health

UpSpring

Motherlove

Majka

Legendairy Milk

Pink Stork

Happy Family Organics

Naturelo

Earth Mama

Wellements

Metagenics

Nature's Way

Solgar

Freemie

Milkful

Others

Key Segments of Lactation Support Supplements Report

By Ingredient Type:

As per Ingredient Type, the industry has been categorized into Herbal Supplements, Vitamin & Mineral Supplements and Combination Products.

By Form:

As per Form, the industry has been categorized into Tablets / Capsules, Powders, Liquids, Gummies and Others.

By Distribution Channel:

As per Distribution Channel, the industry has been categorized into Retail Pharmacies, Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Pharmacies, Brand Websites and Others.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Laut der neuesten Analyse von FMI wird der globale Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel zur Stillunterstützung voraussichtlich ein robustes Wachstum verzeichnen, mit einem geschätzten Marktwert von 1.693,0 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024, der bis 2034 auf 2.935,2 Mio. USD steigen wird. Dieses Wachstum spiegelt eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,0 % von 2024 bis 2034 wider.

Das Stillen, ein Eckpfeiler der Säuglingsernährung, ist zunehmend in den Fokus sowohl von Gesundheitsbefürwortern als auch von Verbrauchern gerückt. Da die gesellschaftliche Akzeptanz des Stillens weltweit weiter zunimmt, wächst die Nachfrage nach Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln zur Unterstützung der Stillzeit rasant. Das Wachstum der Branche wird in erster Linie auf das zunehmende Bewusstsein für die Gesundheit von Müttern, die wachsende Zahl berufstätiger Mütter und die Verlagerung hin zu personalisierter Ernährung für stillende Mütter zurückgeführt.

Wachstumstreiber

Einer der wichtigsten Wachstumstreiber ist die Expansion von Online-Apotheken, die Produkte zur Unterstützung der Stillzeit zugänglicher machen. Mit der zunehmenden Nutzung des Internets können Mütter jetzt auf eine breite Palette von Laktationsergänzungsmitteln mit detaillierten Produktbeschreibungen, Zutatenlisten, Preisen und Kundenbewertungen zugreifen. Dies hat zu einem Wandel in den Kaufgewohnheiten der Verbraucher geführt, wobei sich Online-Apotheken zu einem bevorzugten Kanal für den Kauf von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln zur Unterstützung der Stillzeit entwickelt haben. Darüber hinaus haben Online-Plattformen es Marken erleichtert, ihre Zielgruppen zu erreichen, indem sie Abonnementdienste, personalisierte Empfehlungen und Bildungsinhalte zum Thema Stillen anbieten.

Ein weiterer wichtiger Trend auf dem Markt ist das Aufkommen von maßgeschneiderten Nahrungsergänzungsprogrammen, die auf die verschiedenen Phasen des Stillens zugeschnitten sind. Die Hersteller entfernen sich zunehmend von Einheitslösungen und entwickeln Produkte zur Unterstützung der Stillzeit, die auf Mütter in verschiedenen Phasen der Stillzeit zugeschnitten sind. Einige Produkte sind zum Beispiel so konzipiert, dass sie die frühe Stillzeit unterstützen, während andere sich an Mütter richten, die auf Pumpen angewiesen sind, oder an diejenigen, die wieder in den Beruf zurückkehren. Diese Verlagerung hin zu personalisierter Ernährung trägt dazu bei, den unterschiedlichen Bedürfnissen von Müttern weltweit gerecht zu werden.

Darüber hinaus gewinnt die zunehmende Integration traditioneller Inhaltsstoffe zur Unterstützung der Stillzeit mit modernen Nahrungsergänzungsmittelformaten an Bedeutung. Die Hersteller integrieren bekannte Kräuter und Pflanzenstoffe aus asiatischen, afrikanischen und indigenen amerikanischen Kulturen in ihre Produkte. Diese Inhaltsstoffe, die seit Jahrhunderten zur Unterstützung der Laktation verwendet werden, werden nun untersucht und klinisch validiert, um sie in moderne Nahrungsergänzungsmittelformulierungen aufzunehmen. Die Attraktivität dieser natürlichen Inhaltsstoffe, kombiniert mit dem Vertrauen, das die Verbraucher in ihre kulturelle Bedeutung setzen, ist ein starker Wachstumstreiber in diesem Segment.

"Der Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel zur Stillunterstützung entwickelt sich rasant, wobei personalisierte Ernährung, das Wachstum des Online-Einzelhandels und die Integration traditioneller Kräuter eine Schlüsselrolle spielen. Da die Unterstützung beim Stillen immer mehr akzeptiert wird, ist die Branche bereit für eine nachhaltige Expansion und profitiert sowohl von Innovation als auch von kultureller Relevanz", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Da der Markt weiter wächst, wird erwartet, dass F&E-Investitionen eine wichtige Rolle bei der Entwicklung anspruchsvoller und vereinfachter Formulierungen spielen werden, die den sich wandelnden Bedürfnissen stillender Mütter entsprechen. Die Unternehmen konzentrieren sich darauf, die Qualität, den Komfort und die Erschwinglichkeit von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln zur Unterstützung der Stillzeit zu verbessern und sicherzustellen, dass sie für alle Mütter in den entscheidenden frühen Phasen der Mutterschaft zugänglich sind.

Die USA sind derzeit einer der größten Märkte für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel zur Unterstützung der Stillzeit und machen einen erheblichen Anteil am Weltmarkt aus. Das gut entwickelte Ökosystem der Nahrungsergänzungsmittel des Landes, kombiniert mit fortschrittlichen Forschungskapazitäten und starken Vertriebskanälen, positioniert das Land für ein stetiges Wachstum. Der US-amerikanische Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel zur Stillunterstützung wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich 998,0 Mio. USD erreichen, mit einer CAGR von 5,7 % von 2024 bis 2034.

Im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln zur Unterstützung der Stillzeit steigen wird, insbesondere in Indien und China. Insbesondere Indien wird im kommenden Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich das höchste Wachstum verzeichnen, mit einer prognostizierten CAGR von 7,1 % von 2024 bis 2034. Verstärkte Regierungsinitiativen, Sensibilisierungskampagnen und die Einführung traditioneller und moderner Nahrungsergänzungsmittelmischungen treiben dieses Wachstum voran.

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Die Branche setzt sich aus verschiedenen Akteuren zusammen, wie z. B. großen Pharmaunternehmen, spezialisierten Marken, die sich auf antibakterielle oder mütterliche Gesundheit konzentrieren, und anderen Marken, die organische oder natürliche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel herstellen. Die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit konzentriert sich hauptsächlich auf die Innovation der Produkte, die Qualität der Inhaltsstoffe, die Anzahl der klinischen Validierungen und die Stärke des Vertriebsnetzes.

Unternehmen wenden zunehmend Clean-Label-Zertifizierungen für Produkte an, um sie für die Gesundheit von Müttern attraktiver zu machen.

Branchenführer behaupten ihre Positionen weiterhin aufgrund von Übernahmen kleiner, innovativer Unternehmen mit einer Strategie mit Fokus auf den Direktvertrieb oder einer einzigartigen Formulierung. Mehrere Unternehmen diversifizieren sich aus Monokultur-Bockshornklee-Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln und entwickeln Kombinationspillen und eine Vielzahl anderer Darreichungsformen, einschließlich Gummibärchen und Getränken.

Es gibt einen wachsenden Trend zur vertikalen Integration, bei der Hersteller Rohstoffproduzenten aufkaufen, um die Qualität der Zutaten und die Lieferkette besser kontrollieren zu können. Unternehmen investieren auch in die Markenentwicklung durch digitales Marketing, die Zusammenarbeit mit Stillexperten und die Erstellung von Lernmaterialien.

Nestlé Health Science hat die Übernahme von Pink Stork abgeschlossen, einem Unternehmen für Frauengesundheit, das für seine Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Schwangerschaft und Stillzeit bekannt ist. Damit stärkt Nestlé seine Position im Segment der Mutterernährung.

Perrigo hat sich mit HRA Pharma für einen Kauf in Höhe von 1,9 Milliarden US-Dollar zusammengeschlossen, um seine Präsenz im Segment der Müttergesundheit auf dem europäischen Markt zu stärken.

Im Jahr 2021 erwarb Pharmavite Uqora, wodurch der Marktanteil von Pharmavite im Bereich der Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Frauen erhöht und seine Fähigkeiten bei der Entwicklung spezialisierter Nahrungsergänzungsmittelformulierungen verbessert wurden.



Führende Unternehmen

Fairhaven Gesundheit

UpSpring

Mutterliebe

Majka

Legendairy Milch

Rosa Storch

Happy Family Organics

Naturelo

Erde Mama

Wellements

Metagenik

Der Weg der Natur

Solgar

Kostenlos

Milchvoll

Andere

Schlüsselsegmente des Berichts über Nahrungsergänzungsmittel zur Stillunterstützung

Nach Art der Zutat:

Je nach Inhaltsstofftyp wurde die Branche in pflanzliche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, Vitamin- und Mineralstoffpräparate und Kombinationsprodukte eingeteilt.

Nach Formular:

Gemäß Formular wurde die Branche in Tabletten / Kapseln, Pulver, Flüssigkeiten, Gummibärchen und andere eingeteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanal:

Gemäß dem Vertriebskanal wurde die Branche in Einzelhandelsapotheken, Supermärkte / Hypermärkte, Fachgeschäfte, Online-Apotheken, Markenwebsites und andere eingeteilt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The globalmarket for postnatal health supplements would amount to USD 1.2 billion. One of the main reasons anticipated to propel the market's growth during the projected period is the rising frequency of postnatal depression as well as the release of novel products by the major players

Global oral clinical nutrition supplement market is expected to reach USD 19613.1 million, surpassing USD 10788.70 million in 2023. A CAGR of 6.2% indicates positive market growth over the forecast period.

The global digestive health supplements market size is estimated to reach USD 17,160 million in 2023. With demand expanding at a 6% CAGR, the market size is projected to reach USD 29,648.6 million over the forecast period.

The global vegan supplements market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 4,830.2 Million by the end of 2022. It is set to accelerate with a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The postbiotic supplements market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.8 million in 2024. With the rising awareness about the health benefits of products, the demand for postbiotic supplements is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a valuation of USD 30.5 million by 2034.

The Psychobiotic Supplements market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecasted period.

The global dietary supplement market size is expected to attain a valuation of around USD 170.1 billion by 2034. The market is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR of 9.5% in the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

The multi nutritional supplement market was worth USD 310 Billion in 2020 and is expected to advance at a 5.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

The global Vitamin Supplements Market is estimated to secure a valuation of USD 57.63 billion in 2023 and USD 133.94 billion by 2033. The global market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.

The Vegan Vitamins and Supplements market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecasted period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact FMI:



Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube