Interim report for SP Group A/S - Third quarter of 2024

SP Group generated revenue of DKK 2,194.9 million in the 9M 2024 reporting period, a 12.4% improvement from DKK 1,953.2 million in 9M 2023. EBITDA was up by 38.1% to DKK 447.3 million from DKK 323.9 million last year, and profit before tax was up by 82.9% to DKK 254.2 million. The earnings improvement was driven by higher sales of own brands. The FY 2024 guidance provided in Announcement no. 11/2024 is narrowed. SP Group now expects FY 2024 revenue to grow by 10-16% (previously 8-18%) for an EBITDA margin of 19-21% and an EBT margin of 11-13%.

See attached company announcement.

