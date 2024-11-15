Guardian Capital Announces November 2024 Cash Distributions for Guardian Capital ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP announces the following regular cash distributions for the period ending November 30, 2024, in respect of the ETF series of the Guardian Capital funds listed below (the “Guardian Capital ETFs”). In each case, the distribution will be paid on November 29, 2024 to unitholders of record on November 25, 2024. The ex-dividend date in each case is anticipated to be November 25, 2024.

(per ETF Unit) Guardian Directed Equity Path Portfolio Hedged ETF Units Monthly GDEP TSX CAD$0.0770 Guardian Directed Equity Path Portfolio Unhedged ETF Units Monthly GDEP.B TSX CAD$0.0719 Guardian Directed Premium Yield Portfolio Hedged ETF Units Monthly GDPY TSX CAD$0.1231 Guardian Directed Premium Yield Portfolio Unhedged ETF Units Monthly GDPY.B TSX CAD$0.1164 GuardPath® Managed Decumulation 2042 Fund ETF Units Monthly GPMD TSX CAD$0.0667 Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund ETF Units Monthly GCTB TSX CAD$0.1590 Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund ETF Units Monthly GUTB.U TSX USD$0.2200 GuardBondsTM 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBFB Cboe Canada CAD$0.0300 GuardBondsTM 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBFC Cboe Canada CAD$0.0291 GuardBondsTM 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBFD Cboe Canada CAD$0.0332 GuardBonds TM 1-3 Year Laddered Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBLF Cboe Canada CAD$0.0225 Guardian Strategic Income Fund ETF Units Monthly GSIF Cboe Canada CAD$0.1105



In respect of the ETF series of GuardBondsTM 2024 Investment Grade Bond Fund (Cboe Canada: GBFA), the regular cash distribution for the period ending November 30, 2024, if any, will be included in the maturity proceeds to be paid to unitholders as soon as practicable following the maturity of GuardBondsTM 2024 Investment Grade Bond Fund on November 29, 2024.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com .

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of September 30, 2024, Guardian had C$165.1 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.2 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

