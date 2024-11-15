Big Data Analytics in the North American Smart Manufacturing Market, 2024-2031, Featuring Profiles of IBM, Siemens, General Electric, SAP, Microsoft & More

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Big Data Analytics in Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Big Data Analytics in Smart Manufacturing Market is expected to witness market growth of 18.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).
The US market dominated the North America Big Data Analytics in Smart Manufacturing Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $94.01 billion by 2031. The Canadian market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.3% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the Mexican market is projected to experience a CAGR of 20.4% during 2024-2031.
Smart manufacturing facilities in Mexico can leverage data analytics to interact with the smart grid. As clean energy sources are integrated, manufacturers can adjust production schedules based on energy availability and cost, leading to more efficient operations. Mexican manufacturers can utilize big data analytics to participate in demand response programs, adjusting energy usage based on grid requirements. This not only contributes to overall energy efficiency but also helps reduce operational costs. Thus, rising energy sector and increasing healthcare investments in the region is driving the growth of the market.
List of key companies profiled in the big data analytics in North American smart manufacturing market:
- IBM Corporation
- Siemens AG
- General Electric Company
- SAP SE
- Microsoft Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- PTC Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
Market Report Segmentation
By Component
- Software
- Data Analytics & Visualization Tools
- Data Integration & Management Tools
- Reporting & Monitoring Tools
- Services
- Consulting
- Implementation
- Support & Maintenance
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- Private Cloud
- On-premises
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Technology
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Machine Learning
- Cloud Computing
- Other Technology
By Industry Vertical
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Aerospace & Defense
- Energy & Utilities
- Food & Beverages
- Other Industry Vertical
By Application
- Predictive Maintenance
- Supply Chain Optimization
- Production Optimization
- Quality Management
- Asset Management
- Other Application
By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
