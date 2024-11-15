Big Data Analytics in the North American Smart Manufacturing Market, 2024-2031, Featuring Profiles of IBM, Siemens, General Electric, SAP, Microsoft & More

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Big Data Analytics in Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Big Data Analytics in Smart Manufacturing Market is expected to witness market growth of 18.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).



The US market dominated the North America Big Data Analytics in Smart Manufacturing Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $94.01 billion by 2031. The Canadian market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.3% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the Mexican market is projected to experience a CAGR of 20.4% during 2024-2031.



Smart manufacturing facilities in Mexico can leverage data analytics to interact with the smart grid. As clean energy sources are integrated, manufacturers can adjust production schedules based on energy availability and cost, leading to more efficient operations. Mexican manufacturers can utilize big data analytics to participate in demand response programs, adjusting energy usage based on grid requirements. This not only contributes to overall energy efficiency but also helps reduce operational costs. Thus, rising energy sector and increasing healthcare investments in the region is driving the growth of the market.



List of key companies profiled in the big data analytics in North American smart manufacturing market:

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

PTC Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Market Report Segmentation

By Component

Software Data Analytics & Visualization Tools Data Integration & Management Tools Reporting & Monitoring Tools

Services Consulting Implementation Support & Maintenance



By Deployment Mode

Cloud Public Cloud Hybrid Cloud Private Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Machine Learning

Cloud Computing

Other Technology

By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Electronics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Food & Beverages

Other Industry Vertical

By Application

Predictive Maintenance

Supply Chain Optimization

Production Optimization

Quality Management

Asset Management

Other Application

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

