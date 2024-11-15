Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Forecast, 2025-2030: Growth Opportunities, Revenue Projections by Segment & Region, Competition Strategy and Market Share Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semi-autonomous vehicle market is expected to reach USD 172.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2025 to 2030.





Asia-Pacific is anticipated to advance at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, followed by the Middle East and Africa and South America. The high growth rate can be attributed to a strong AI hub in China, Japan, Singapore, and India, enabling automotive players to gain easy access to automotive-specific AI programs and services. The rising economy of Middle Eastern countries also offers promising growth opportunities to the MEA region. This can be accredited to the rising disposable income of people in the region, increasing interest of people to leverage semi-autonomous vehicles for commercial and personal uses, and favorable government regulations which help in regulating market growth.



Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Report Highlights

The level 3 automation segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Level 3 automation offers technological advancement with environmental detection capabilities, capable of making informed decisions such as overtake slow-moving vehicles, traffic maneuverability, and smart obstacle detection

The commercial vehicle segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The deployment of semi-autonomous driving solution in commercial vehicles ensures safe movement of products and goods, thus allowing the driver to maintain good health and posture

North America semi-autonomous vehicle market accounted for a leading revenue share of 32.9% in the global market in 2024

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions

This report addresses:

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

The leading players in the Semi-Autonomous Vehicle market include:

Audi AG

BMW AG

Continental AG

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

AB Volvo

Valeo SA

Volkswagen Group

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $58.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $172.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information or Data Analysis

1.4. Methodology

1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Country Based Segment Share Calculation

1.8. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market: Automation Level Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market: Automation Level Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Level 1

4.4. Level 2

4.5. Level 3

Chapter 5. Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market: Vehicle Type Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Passenger Vehicle

5.4. Commercial Vehicle

Chapter 6. Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Share, by Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Positioning

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u647ra

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment