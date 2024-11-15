Car Rental North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2024 Featuring Alamo Mexico, Avis, Booking.com, CanaDream, CAR Inc, Enterprise, Europcar, Hertz, Sixt, and Sunwing Tours

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NAFTA Car Rental industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The car rental industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $45.58 billion in 2023.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 9% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the car rental industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $42.48 billion in 2023. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $2.37 and $723.4 million, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the car rental industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $68.47 billion in 2028, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $3.96 and $1.18 billion, respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the NAFTA car rental market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the NAFTA car rental market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key car rental market players' NAFTA operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the NAFTA car rental market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the NAFTA car rental market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the NAFTA car rental market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the NAFTA car rental market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the NAFTA car rental market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 NAFTA Car Rental

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Car Rental in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Car Rental in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Car Rental in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Company Profiles

9.1. CanaDream Corp

9.2. Sunwing Tours Inc

9.3. Avis Budget Group Inc

9.4. Enterprise Holdings Inc

9.5. Hertz Global Holdings Inc

9.6. Alamo Rent a Car Mexico

9.7. Booking Holdings Inc

9.8. Sixt SE

9.9. Europcar Mobility Group SA

9.10. CAR Inc

