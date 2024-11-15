Africa Rope Market Size to Reach $2,750.29 Million by 2032, Witnessing a CAGR of 7.8%| Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The Africa rope market size is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market value was valued at USD 1,438.69 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 2,750.29 million by 2032.

Ropes are important tools made from fibers, yarns, or other materials and rolled or braided to form strong, flexible cords. The market offers ropes in a wide range of sizes, strengths, and designs to suit specific applications. They have been used for thousands of years for a variety of purposes including construction, marine operations, sports, outdoors, manufacturing, and more.

The growing maritime industry, covering shipping, fishing, and port operations, is driving the demand for ropes. Additionally, mining activities and infrastructure development in resource-rich nations fuel the Africa rope market growth.

Key Insights from Report:

The growth of the mining sector in resource-rich countries such as South Africa and Nigeria is contributing significantly to the demand for steel wire and other durable rope materials, in particular, propelling the market growth.

The Africa rope market analysis is mainly based on the product, end use, and country.

Based on the product, the steel wire sector dominated the market in 2023 due to its strength and versatility.

According to the country's insights, in 2023, South Africa held a prominent share of the market.

Africa Rope Market Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2023 USD 1,438.69 Million Market Size Value in 2024 USD 1,512.78 Million Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 2,750.29 Million CAGR 7.8% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019-2022 Forecast Period 2024-2032

Market’s Growth Drivers:

Infrastructural Developments: Over the past decade, governments of Africa have prioritized infrastructure evolutions to serve their rapidly growing populations. Large-scale endeavors such as road and rail construction projects require durable materials such as ropes for a variety of applications, including lifting heavy loads and assuring safety, which contributes to Africa rope market growth.

Urbanization and Population Growth: Africa's urban population is expected to double in the upcoming years, necessitating large-scale construction projects. Such urban growth needs high-strength ropes for a variety of applications, including scaffolding for residential and commercial buildings, lifting materials, and ensuring worker safety.

Africa's urban population is expected to double in the upcoming years, necessitating large-scale construction projects. Such urban growth needs high-strength ropes for a variety of applications, including scaffolding for residential and commercial buildings, lifting materials, and ensuring worker safety. Technological Advancements: Technological advancements in rope manufacturing, including production techniques and innovative materials, are expected to open new avenues for market growth during the forecast period.

List of Africa Rope Market Key Players:

Brockwell SA Cotton

Haggie Steel Wire Rope

Greenwood Rope Products (Pty) Ltd

Knittex

Nigerian Ropes PLC

Netking

Pentagon Corporation

Southern Ropes

Ropes for Africa

Umholi

Toco Lifting Equipment

Actum

Country Insights:

Demand for rope in South Africa is growing steadily, driven by key industries such as construction, mining, agriculture and shipping. Also, innovations in rope materials such as synthetic ropes and high-strength ropes are also attracting customers in the country.

In Nigeria, the demand for rope is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period owing to the expansion of key sectors such as construction, oil & gas, shipping, and agriculture. Moreover, increasing use of synthetic and heavy-duty ropes due to their durability and strength is expected to drive the Africa rope market demand.





Africa Rope Market Segmentation:

By Product Outlook:

Synthetic

Steel Wire

Cotton

Others

By End Use Outlook:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Country Outlook:

South Africa

Nigeria

Kenya

Morocco

Mauritius

Algeria

Rest of Africa

