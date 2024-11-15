Australia Air Purifiers Market Analysis by Region, Forecast to 2029 - Featuring Profiles of Leading Players HoMedics, INOVA Air, Philips Electronics, Andatech, Water Filters & More

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Air Purifiers Market by Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia Air Purifiers Market was valued at USD 102.64 million in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 146.54 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.10%. One of the most significant drivers of the Australia air purifier market is the rising levels of air pollution.

Australia has been grappling with increasingly poor air quality due to various factors, including industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and the growing frequency and intensity of bushfires. These fires, exacerbated by climate change, have led to severe air pollution events, such as the notorious "Black Summer" fires of 2019-2020.

During these periods, particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) levels soar, significantly affecting air quality and public health. The resultant haze and smoke infiltrate homes and workplaces, leading to increased demand for air purifiers as individuals and businesses seek to mitigate the adverse effects on health and wellbeing. Air purifiers become essential tools for improving indoor air quality by filtering out harmful particles, allergens, and pollutants, thus driving their adoption.



New research from CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, indicates that portable air purifiers equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters can significantly enhance indoor air quality during bushfire events. The study revealed that HEPA filters, when used correctly, can improve air quality by 30-74 percent during smoke episodes from prescribed burns. These findings are particularly relevant for the 2.7 million Australians affected by asthma, as well as the additional 7 million who are at higher risk of health issues during severe smoke events.

Regional Insights



Queensland stands out as the dominant region in the Australia air purifiers market, driven by several key factors. Its climate and environmental conditions play a significant role; Queensland experiences high levels of humidity and frequent seasonal changes, which can exacerbate indoor air quality issues. The state also faces occasional bushfire events, leading to increased airborne particulate matter and prompting residents to seek effective air purification solutions.



Additionally, Queensland's growing population and urbanization contribute to higher demand for air purifiers. Cities like Brisbane and Gold Coast, with their expanding residential and commercial developments, have a rising need for advanced air quality management systems to ensure healthy indoor environments. The region's strong focus on health and wellness further drives the adoption of air purifiers, as residents become more conscious of the benefits of maintaining clean indoor air.



Economic factors also support this trend. Queensland's relatively high disposable income levels enable more consumers to invest in quality air purifiers, including advanced models with HEPA and activated carbon filters. This combination of environmental concerns, urban growth, and economic capability positions Queensland as the leading market for air purifiers in Australia, reflecting its commitment to improving indoor air quality across various sectors.

Key Market Drivers

Growing Health Awareness

Technological Advancements

Regulatory and Government Initiatives

Key Market Challenges

High Initial Costs

Limited Consumer Awareness

Maintenance and Operational Costs

Product Differentiation and Market Saturation

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Smart Air Purifiers

Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness

Emphasis on Energy Efficiency and Eco-Friendliness

Expanding Applications Beyond Residential Use

Key Players Profiled in this Australia Air Purifiers Market Report

HoMedics Australia Pty. Ltd.

INOVA Air Australia Pty. Ltd.

Philips Electronics Australia Limited

Andatech Pty. Ltd.

Water Filters PTY. LTD.

Sharp Corporation of Australia Pty. Ltd.

Breville Group Limited

Dingle Group Geelong Pty. Ltd. (Rilian)

Daikin Australia Pty. Ltd.

Ausclimate Pty. Ltd.

Report Scope



In this report, the Australia Air Purifiers market has been segmented into the following categories:



By Filter Type

HEPA

Ion & Ozone

Electrostatic Precipitators

HEPA +Activated Carbon

HEPA+ Activated Carbon + Ion Ozone

Others

By End Use

Residential

Commercial/Industrial

By CADR

Below 201 m/hour

201 m/hour - 300 m/hour

301 m/hour - 400 m/hour

Above 400 m/hour

By Distribution Channels

Direct/Institutional Sales

Exclusive Brand Outlets

Multi-Branded Electronic Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Others

By Region

Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

Northern Territory & Southern Australia

Western Australia

Queensland

Victoria & Tasmania

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $102.64 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $146.54 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Australia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esus3t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment