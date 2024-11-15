Energy Consumption Global Industry Guide 2024: Competitive Landscape, Key Financial Metrics Analysis of Market Pressures

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Consumption Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Energy Consumption industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Sector size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Sector.

Key Findings

The global energy consumption sector registered revenues of $7.91 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% between 2018 and 2023.

Sector consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.1% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 14.65 billion toe (tonnes of oil equivalent) in 2023.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global energy consumption sector, in 2023, accounting for the largest share of 43.7%.

Report Highlights

Energy consumption refers to the total amount of energy used to power a specific process, activity, or equipment. This energy can be sourced from various sources, including electricity, which is produced from resources such as coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydropower, wind, and solar power. Additionally, energy can be obtained from other sources like gas, diesel, oil, biofuels, and biomass.

Market volume refers to the total amount of energy consumed in millions of tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) from various sources such as coal and coal gases (including coal and peat), oil and oil products (including crude oil), natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy (such as hydro, wind, geothermal, solar, biofuel, etc). Market value is the overall value of energy segments calculated by multiplying the volume of each energy type by its average retail price.

Energy consumption market is classified into five main segments: coal & coal gases, oil & oil products, natural gas, nuclear, and renewables. Coal consumption refers to the amount of coal used for energy production, industrial processes, and other applications. Coal gas consumption refers explicitly to using coal-derived gas, often produced through processes like coal gasification. Oil consumption involves the usage of crude oil or petroleum for various purposes, such as transportation, manufacturing, and energy production. Oil product consumption extends to refined products like gasoline, diesel, and petrochemicals. Natural gas consumption involves using natural gas for heating, electricity generation, and industrial processes. It is a versatile energy source that is cleaner burning than other fossil fuels. Nuclear energy consumption refers to the utilization of nuclear power for electricity generation. Nuclear reactors use controlled nuclear reactions to produce heat, which is then used to generate electricity. Renewable energy consumption involves using solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and biofuel sources to generate power. It is considered environmentally friendly due to lower emissions.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

Scope

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Energy Consumption

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



Companies Featured

BP Plc

British Gas Ltd

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

Chevron Corp

China National Petroleum Corporation No.6 Construction Co Ltd

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

Chubu Electric Power Co Inc

Comision Federal de Electricidad

Duke Energy Corp

E.ON SE

E.ON UK Plc

Electricite de France SA

Enbridge Inc

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG

Enel SpA

Engie SA

Exxon Mobil Corp

Indian Oil Corp Ltd

NextEra Energy Inc

Petroleos Mexicanos

RWE AG

Saudi Arabian Oil Co

Scottish and Southern Energy Power Distribution Ltd

State Grid Corporation of China

Suncor Energy Inc

TC Energy Corporation

The Kansai Electric Power Co Inc

Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc

TotalEnergies SE

