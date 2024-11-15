Online Retail Global Industry Guide 2024: Competitive Landscape, Key Financial Metrics, Analysis of Competitive Pressures

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Retail Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Online Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.

Report Findings

The global online retail sector recorded revenues of $2.42 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% between 2018 and 2023.

The electrical & electronics retail segment accounted for the sector's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $729.8 billion, equivalent to 30.1% of the sector's overall value.

Rising consumer confidence is a key driver for the online retail sector, as it encourages consumers to spend more on a wide range of products that enhance their convenience and lifestyle.

Key Highlights

The online retail market is segmented into apparel retail, electrical & electronics retail, food & grocery retail, home & garden products, furniture & floor coverings, and footwear.

The market value figure considers the total value of online retail sales. This includes the online retail revenue from online specialists, multi-channel retailers with an online store, and other online retailers. The online specialist category comprises of revenue generated by platform-based retailers that primarily sell their products via the internet. On the other hand, the other online retailers group includes businesses that operate both online and offline channels, such as in-store, mail order, direct selling, and others.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) of China, in 2023, the consumer confidence index in China reached 94.9 in March 2023, up from 87.0 in August 2022.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global online retail sector

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global online retail sector

Leading company profiles reveal details of key online retail sector players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global online retail sector with five year forecasts

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Online Retail

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Online RetailCompany Profiles

Abenson

Akakce Bilgi Teknolojileri Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

Albert Heijn BV

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Allegro.pl Sp Zoo

Alza.cz AS

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc

arukereso.hu, Kft.

Asda Stores Ltd

Association des Centres Distributeurs E.Leclerc

bol.com bv

Cashbuild Ltd

CDiscount SA

Coles Group International Pty Ltd

Coolblue BV

Coop Danmark A/S

Coppel SA de CV

Costco Wholesale Corporation

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler Tic AS

El Corte Ingles SA

Elkjop Nordic AS

Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd

Global Fashion Group SA

Grupo Casas Bahia SA

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Industria de Diseno Textil SA

J Sainsbury Plc

JD.com Inc

Jupiter Shop Channel Co., Ltd.

Komplett Group

LC Waikiki Magazacilik Hizmetleri Ticaret AS

Lojas CEM SA

Magazine Luiza SA

MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group GmbH

Mercado Libre Inc

momo.com Inc

Mr. Price Group Ltd

Nykaa E-Retail Pvt Ltd

OLX Group BV

Otto GmbH & Co KG

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk

PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

Shopee (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.

Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd

Tesco Plc

The Home Depot Inc

Truworths Ltd

Vatan Bilgisayar San ve Tic AS

Veepee

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Vipshop Holdings Ltd

Walmart Inc

Wesfarmers Ltd

Woolworths Group Ltd

Yodobashi Camera Co Ltd

Zalando SE

ZOZO Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ge7600

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.