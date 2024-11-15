Fred(First Convicted RACCOON), a Meme Coin, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , will list Fred(First Convicted RACCOON), a meme coin, on MEME and SOL Zone. For all CoinW users, the FRED/USDT will be officially available for trading on November 14th 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of FRED, we are launching the “ FRED bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 10,000 USDT.

Fred’s Connection to Pnut’s Legacy

Fred has gained considerable attention for its association with Pnut, a project with a market cap of $2 billion listed on Binance and backed by influential figures such as Elon Musk, who described Pnut as an "American Hero." Designed as a companion to Pnut, Fred is anticipated to leverage its legacy and follow similar market trends, building on Pnut’s established position as a trailblazer in the meme token market.

Fred’s recent rise in visibility has been further strengthened by notable endorsements. The project has garnered support from Marc Andreessen, co-founder of a16z, who retweeted the project, signaling its alignment with a16z's "squirrel concept" holdings.

Tokenomics and Launch Details

Fred has a total supply of 999,856,448 tokens and was launched fairly on Pump, ensuring accessibility and fairness for all participants. The project’s fair launch model aims to foster an inclusive and decentralized community from the start, allowing users on CoinW to join and benefit from its growth potential.

As Fred enters the market, it is poised to follow the trajectory of similar meme tokens like Pnut, which has been likened to the original SHIB. The project’s connection to influential backers and its unique positioning as a companion token opens new doors for future growth and engagement with a dedicated community.

10,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 10,000 USDT equivalent Fred prize pool will be up for grabs from November 14th, 2024, at 12:00 to November 21st, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 10,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world’s most secure crypto exchanges . Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Account , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About Fred

Fred is a raccoon, introduced as a companion to Pnut, another animal euthanized at the same time. Pnut is a project listed on Binance (market cap of $2 billion) and praised by Elon Musk as an "American Hero".

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.