Generative AI in Fintech Market Analysis 2019-2023, and Forecast 2024-2029 by Component, Deployment, Application, and Region with In-Depth Competitive Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Fintech Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Generative AI in Fintech Market was valued at USD 1.13 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 7.28 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 36.30%.







The market for generative AI in fintech is poised for significant growth due to several converging factors. The increasing volume of financial data and the need for sophisticated analytics drive the demand for AI solutions that can process and interpret complex datasets far beyond human capability. As financial institutions seek to differentiate themselves in a competitive market, generative AI offers a way to provide tailored customer experiences, optimize financial products, and improve client engagement through personalized recommendations and automated interactions.



The rise of regulatory requirements and the necessity for stringent risk management practices push financial organizations to adopt advanced AI technologies that can enhance compliance and detect anomalies with greater accuracy. The proliferation of digital transformation initiatives within the financial sector accelerates the integration of AI tools, as firms seek to leverage technology to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance decision-making processes.

As these trends continue to evolve, the generative AI in fintech market is expected to expand rapidly, driven by the increasing adoption of AI technologies, advancements in machine learning capabilities, and a growing emphasis on data-driven insights and automation in financial services. This upward trajectory is further supported by ongoing innovations and investments in AI research and development, making generative AI an integral component of the future landscape of the financial industry.



Key Market Drivers

Increased Demand for Advanced Data Analytics

Improved Risk Management and Fraud Detection

Advancements in Automated Trading Strategies

Digital Transformation and Innovation

Key Market Challenges

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Regulatory and Compliance Challenges

Algorithmic Bias and Fairness Issues

Key Market Trends

Rise of Personalized Financial Solutions

Enhanced Risk Management Through Predictive Analytics

Advancements in Algorithmic Trading Strategies

Regional Insights



North America emerged as the dominant region in the generative AI in fintech market in 2023, and it is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to several key factors. North America benefits from a robust and well-established financial services sector, which is highly receptive to technological innovations, including advanced artificial intelligence solutions. The region is home to numerous leading financial institutions and technology companies that are actively investing in and deploying generative AI to enhance their services and operational efficiency.



North America boasts a highly developed technological infrastructure and a favorable regulatory environment that supports the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The presence of major technology hubs, such as Silicon Valley and significant investment in research and development further contribute to North America's leadership in this space. The high level of technological adoption and innovation in the region provides a conducive environment for the continued growth of generative AI applications in financial services.

As financial institutions in North America increasingly leverage these technologies to gain competitive advantages, improve risk management, and deliver personalized solutions, the region is expected to sustain its dominance in the generative AI in fintech market. This trend reflects North America's strong position as a leader in financial technology advancements and its ongoing commitment to embracing and integrating transformative technologies.



Key Players Profiled in this Generative AI in Fintech Market Report

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

NVIDIA Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Palantir Technologies Inc.

H2O.ai, Inc.

DataRobot, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc.

Report Scope



In this report, the Global Generative AI in Fintech Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Generative AI in Fintech Market, By Component:

Services

Software

Generative AI in Fintech Market, By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

Generative AI in Fintech Market, By Application:

Compliance & Fraud Detection

Personal Assistants

Asset Management

Predictive Analysis

Insurance

Business Analytics & Reporting

Customer Behavioral Analytics

Others

Generative AI in Fintech Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Belgium

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Indonesia Vietnam

South America Brazil Colombia Argentina Chile

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Israel



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 36.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ma48q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment