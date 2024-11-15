Pharmaceuticals Global Industry Guide 2024: A $1.38 Trillion Market in 2023 - Competitive Landscape, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis of Industry Pressures to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceuticals Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmaceuticals market registered revenue of $1.38 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% between 2018 and 2023.
Global Pharmaceuticals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The pharmaceuticals market consists of ethical drugs only and does not include consumer healthcare or animal healthcare. Market values refer to the value generated by market players.
- All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.
- North America dominated the global pharmaceuticals market in 2023, accounting for the largest share of 39.6%.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global pharmaceuticals market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global pharmaceuticals market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key pharmaceuticals market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global pharmaceuticals market with five year forecasts
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global pharmaceuticals market by value in 2023?
- What will be the size of the global pharmaceuticals market in 2028?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global pharmaceuticals market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global pharmaceuticals market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Geography segmentation
1.4. Market share
1.5. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Pharmaceuticals
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Pharmaceutical Company Profiles
- A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl
- AbbVie Inc
- Abdi Ibrahim Ilac Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
- Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos SA
- Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
- Almirall SA
- Apotex Inc
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
- Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd
- Astellas Pharma Inc
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Astrazeneca Pty Ltd
- BASF SE
- Bausch Health Companies Inc
- Bayer AG
- Bayer de Mexico SA de CV
- Binnopharm Group
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Boehringer Ingelheim Mexico
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- Celltrion Inc
- Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA
- Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp.
- Cipla Ltd
- CSL Ltd
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
- Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
- Deva Holding AS
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
- EMS Sigma Pharma
- Eurofarma Laboratorios SA
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV
- Grifols SA
- GSK plc
- H. Lundbeck AS
- Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- Hypera SA
- Ipsen SA
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd
- Johnson & Johnson
- Laboratoires Pierre Fabre SA
- Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA
- Les Laboratoires Servier SAS
- Lupin Ltd
- Mayne Pharma Group Ltd
- Merck & Co Inc
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk AS
- OTC Pharma International BV
- Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
- Pfizer BV
- Pfizer Inc
- Pfizer Italia Srl
- Pfizer Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Pharmstandard
- PT Kalbe Farma Tbk
- PT Kimia Farma Tbk
- PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk
- Recordati SpA
- Roche Holding AG
- Sanofi
- Sanofi-Aventis Canada Inc
- Sanofi-Aventis de Mexico SA de CV
- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd
- Sinopharm Group Co Ltd
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- The Procter & Gamble Co
- Yuhan Corp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l68bol
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.