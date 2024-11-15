Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Growing Demand for Plant-Based and Vegan Prebiotic Ingredients Fuels Adoption

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) was estimated at US$681.6 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing demand for prebiotics, the rising focus on gut health, and the expansion of functional and infant nutrition products. One of the primary drivers is the global interest in digestive health, as more consumers seek products that support a healthy gut microbiome. GOS, being a powerful prebiotic, is becoming a go-to ingredient in products designed to improve gut health, immunity, and digestion.



The rising awareness of the role of prebiotics in infant nutrition is another major factor driving market growth. As GOS mimics the function of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), it is a critical ingredient in infant formula, promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria and supporting the development of a healthy immune system in infants. With the growing demand for high-quality infant nutrition products, the inclusion of GOS has become essential in formulating products that closely resemble the nutritional benefits of breast milk.



Additionally, the expanding functional food and dietary supplement sectors are contributing to the growth of the GOS market. As consumers increasingly look for foods and supplements that provide specific health benefits, GOS is being incorporated into a variety of products, from yogurts and snacks to immune-boosting supplements.

The trend toward clean-label and natural ingredients is further driving the demand for GOS, as it is seen as a safe and natural way to promote gut health. Together, these factors - growing consumer health awareness, the expanding infant nutrition market, and the increasing demand for functional foods and supplements - are fueling the robust growth of the GOS market globally.



What Is Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) and Why Is It Important in Food and Health Products?



Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) is a type of prebiotic fiber derived from lactose, commonly found in milk. But why is GOS gaining importance in food and health products? As a prebiotic, GOS promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, particularly bifidobacteria, which play a critical role in maintaining gut health, supporting digestion, and boosting the immune system.



How Are Technological Advancements Shaping the GOS Market?



Technological advancements in food science and biotechnology are driving innovation in the GOS market. But how are these innovations improving the production and application of GOS? One of the most significant advancements is the development of efficient enzymatic processes for producing high-purity GOS from lactose. These processes allow for large-scale production of GOS with higher yields, reduced waste, and improved quality. The ability to produce GOS in various forms, such as powder, syrup, and liquid, has expanded its use across a wide range of food and beverage applications, including dairy products, infant formula, and functional foods like yogurt, cereals, and protein bars.



Additionally, advancements in encapsulation technology have made it easier to incorporate GOS into supplements and functional beverages without compromising its stability or efficacy. This has led to the development of new products targeting gut health, immunity, and overall well-being. Moreover, as consumer awareness of gut microbiome health grows, new applications of GOS are emerging, particularly in sports nutrition, weight management, and medical nutrition products. These technological innovations are making GOS more accessible and versatile, driving its adoption in various sectors of the food and health industries.



How Are Consumer Health Trends and Regulations Influencing the GOS Market?



What role do health trends and regulatory frameworks play in shaping the GOS market? The growing consumer focus on digestive health and overall wellness is a major factor driving demand for GOS. As more people become aware of the importance of gut health in supporting the immune system, mental health, and even weight management, prebiotics like GOS are increasingly sought after. GOS is recognized for its ability to improve digestive health by promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which can enhance nutrient absorption, reduce the risk of gastrointestinal disorders, and improve overall well-being.



Regulatory support for the use of GOS in food products, particularly infant formula, is also boosting market growth. In regions like Europe, North America, and Asia, food safety authorities, such as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have recognized GOS as a safe and beneficial ingredient for use in food and nutritional products. This regulatory endorsement, along with the increased demand for clean-label, natural ingredients, is encouraging food and beverage companies to incorporate GOS into their formulations. Additionally, as regulatory bodies continue to promote the health benefits of prebiotics, including GOS, the market is expected to expand further.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Food & Beverage Application segment, which is expected to reach US$830.9 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.0%. The Pharmaceuticals Application segment is also set to grow at 4.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $177.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.3% CAGR to reach $260.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) Market such as Campina N.V, Clasado BioSciences, Diary Crest, First Milk Ltd., Friesland Campina and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $681.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Prebiotic Ingredients Drives Growth in Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) for Gut Health

Increasing Awareness of Digestive Health Benefits Expands Market for GOS in Functional Foods and Beverages

Growing Popularity of Infant Formula Fuels Demand for GOS as a Key Ingredient for Promoting Healthy Gut Flora in Infants

Technological Advancements in GOS Production Propel Growth in Cost-Effective and High-Purity GOS Ingredients

Rising Consumer Focus on Immune System Support Expands Market for GOS in Immune-Boosting Functional Foods

Increasing Use of GOS in Dietary Supplements Strengthens Demand for Prebiotic Products Targeted at Digestive and Immune Health

Growing Demand for Plant-Based and Vegan Prebiotic Ingredients Fuels Adoption of GOS as a Dairy-Free Solution

Expansion of the Probiotic and Prebiotic Market Drives Innovation in GOS-Based Synbiotic Products for Holistic Gut Health

Rising Consumer Preference for Clean Label and Natural Ingredients Spurs Growth in GOS for Functional and Health-Enhancing Products

Technological Innovations in Enzymatic Synthesis Expand Opportunities for Efficient and Scalable Production of GOS

Increasing Application of GOS in Pet Food and Animal Nutrition Expands Market for Prebiotic Animal Health Solutions

Growing Research on the Role of GOS in Weight Management Fuels Demand for GOS as a Functional Ingredient in Diet Products

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 43 companies featured in this Global Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market report include

Campina N.V

Clasado BioSciences

Diary Crest

First Milk Ltd.

Friesland Campina

Ingredion

Kerry Group

King Prebiotic

Kowa Europe GmbH

Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd.

Quantum High-tech

Royal FrieslandCampina

Samyang

Snow Brand Milk Products Co Ltd

Yakult Honsha

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8znnti

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment