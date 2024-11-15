Lightbend Launches Akka 3 to Make it Easy to Build and Run Apps That React To Change; Rebrands Company As Akka

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend, the company behind Akka, announced Akka 3 – a platform to build and run apps that are elastic, agile, and resilient. Akka is known as a set of libraries that have been downloaded 1 billion times and is already the standard for building resilient and elastic distributed systems. Now, Akka introduces a simple SDK for development, and Serverless and Bring-Your-Own-Cloud (BYOC) environments that automate Day 2 operations. Akka has multiple industry-firsts: the first to migrate apps across hyperscalers, the first runtime with multi-master replication, and the first vendor to indemnify an app’s resilience.

To better reflect who they are as a company, Lightbend has changed its name to Akka.

“The industry has spent trillions on infrastructure that cannot guarantee an application’s SLA,” said Tyler Jewell, Akka’s president and CEO. “It’s time for the industry to think app-down instead of infrastructure-up. With Akka 3, anyone can build and run apps that are Responsive by Design – guaranteeing SLAs by adapting continuously and independently of the infrastructure.”

Akka 3 is proven, generating millions in revenue with industry titans:

A Global SaaS vendor with 2M users porting a non-scaling .NET app.

An international bank transforming 4-week manual processes into hours-long workflows.

An online retailer that required writable 1M+ IOPS with <20ms latency.



Akka announces multiple industry-firsts:

The first PaaS that enables application migration – applications replicate across clouds, regions, and devices for no-downtime migrations, repatriation, and disaster recovery.



– applications replicate across clouds, regions, and devices for no-downtime migrations, repatriation, and disaster recovery. The first application runtime with Multi-Master Replication – apps act as their own in-memory databases with writable CRDT replicas running globally, so failover never makes users wait.

The first app resilience guarantee – Akka indemnifies their customers against losses caused by an app becoming unreliable.



Akka 3 is available today. Visit akka.io to learn more.

About Akka

Akka is relied upon by industry titans and disruptors to build and run applications that are elastic, agile, and guaranteed resilient. For more information, visit www.akka.io.

Media Contacts:

Nichols Communications for Akka

Jay Nichols

+1 408 772 1551

jay@nicholscomm.com