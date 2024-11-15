Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Fiscal Year 2024 Results to be Announced November 21: Conference Call to Discuss Results November 22 at 8:30 AM ET

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., LTD. (Nasdaq: LRE), (“LRE” or the “Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, and which develops and operates the ENT TERRACE brand of extended-stay hotels, today announced it will host a conference call on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 8:30 AM Eastern time to discuss the company's fiscal year 2024 financial results ended June 30, 2024. These results will be announced Thursday, November 21, shortly after 4:00 PM Eastern time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0752 or 1-201-389-0912 approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. Participants can also click the following link to obtain instant access to the event:

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13750170&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6



The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1698125&tp_key=e869216fc2



The Company will be answering questions live on the conference call, and investors are encouraged to send their questions in advance to info@skylineccg.com.

The teleconference replay will be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, referencing Access ID 13750170, three hours after the end of the event, until Friday, December 6, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

About “ENT TERRACE”

“ENT TERRACE” Series is an extended-stay hotel brand operated by Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. In 2024, ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA received a 9.5 out of 10 customer rating on Booking.com and won the “Traveller Review Awards,” and all of our properties have been certified as Super Hosts on Airbnb. We will continue to develop our hotels with the aim of providing a space where guests can relax as if they were at home while ensuring privacy and easing the burden of long-term stays.

Learn more at https://ent-terrace.com/en/ and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations:

Daisuke Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

+81 3-5784-5127

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

