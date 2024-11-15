“Columna Media Consultancy” Launches Strategic Communications Operations in the UAE

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columna Media Consultancy has officially commenced its operations in the United Arab Emirates, offering strategic advisory and digital communications services across the Middle East region.

With a focus on establishing a diverse portfolio of clients across various industries within government, corporate and private sectors, the company's mission is to provide innovative, digital services that contribute to strengthening the profile and reputation of leading brands in the UAE and the wider region.

Columna offers a comprehensive range of services designed to meet client needs, through execution of creative campaigns and implementation of social and online media strategies in line with the highest global standards and practices. The company’s services span strategy development, crisis communications planning, spokespersons coaching and training, content creation as well as digital, creative and social media management.

Additionally, Columna provides technical services, including design and production, event support, thought leadership programme development and issues monitoring.

Samir Hammad, Founder and CEO of Columna Media Consultancy, stated, “The UAE’s rapid growth and development provides an ideal opportunity to establish a new, independent communications consultancy, headquartered in the UAE’s capital. At Columna, we aim to provide a new customised, tailored approach to strategic communications, with the capabilities to support a wide range of organisations across many industries and verticals. We will be a partner that understands the evolving needs of our clients and provide services that create positive business impact, whilst strengthening reputation.”

Columna’s leadership brings more than 20 years of experience in managing strategies and integrated communications campaigns across many sectors including energy, infrastructure, healthcare, technology, aerospace, business and financial services. In addition, Columna’s leadership is actively supporting industry associations and contributing to initiatives aimed at creating a better future and addressing the challenges faced by professionals.

The company’s corporate identity is inspired by the Latin word Columna, meaning “pillar,” symbolising the strategic pillars upon which the agency’s specialised communications and strategic plans are built and developed.

About Columna Media Consultancy

