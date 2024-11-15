Surgical Drapes and Gowns Business Report 2024-2030: ASC Boom Sparks Increased Demand for Cost-Effective and Protective Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Drapes and Gowns - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns was estimated at US$4.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth of the surgical drapes and gowns market is driven by several key factors, including the expanding healthcare sector, advancements in infection control measures, and increasing regulatory support for sterile products. One of the most significant factors influencing market growth is the ongoing expansion of the global healthcare sector. As healthcare services continue to grow, the number of surgical procedures performed worldwide is increasing, leading to heightened demand for surgical attire. Hospitals, surgical centers, and outpatient facilities are investing in high-quality surgical drapes and gowns to ensure patient safety and compliance with infection control standards.



Advancements in infection control measures are also playing a crucial role in driving the growth of the surgical drapes and gowns market. The emphasis on preventing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) has led to the implementation of stricter protocols for surgical procedures. Healthcare facilities are increasingly recognizing the importance of using high-quality surgical drapes and gowns to minimize the risk of contamination and protect both patients and staff. This growing awareness is expected to drive sustained demand for these products.



Increasing regulatory support for sterile products and infection prevention is another important factor contributing to market growth. Governments and regulatory agencies are establishing guidelines and standards for surgical attire, promoting the use of high-quality materials that meet specific safety requirements. As healthcare providers strive to comply with these regulations, the demand for certified surgical drapes and gowns is expected to rise. Manufacturers that prioritize compliance with regulatory standards are likely to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Furthermore, the rising focus on patient-centered care and improved clinical outcomes is influencing the growth of the surgical drapes and gowns market. As healthcare providers prioritize patient safety and comfort, the demand for surgical attire that enhances the overall surgical experience is increasing. Surgical drapes and gowns that provide effective barrier protection while ensuring comfort and ease of use are becoming essential in modern surgical practices. This focus on patient satisfaction is expected to further drive demand for high-quality surgical attire.



In conclusion, the global surgical drapes and gowns market is poised for significant growth, driven by the expanding healthcare sector, advancements in infection control measures, and increasing regulatory support for sterile products. As healthcare providers seek effective solutions for ensuring patient safety during surgical procedures, surgical drapes and gowns will play a vital role in enhancing quality of care. With ongoing innovations and a commitment to meeting industry challenges, the market for surgical drapes and gowns is expected to experience sustained expansion in the coming years.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Surgical Drapes segment, which is expected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.0%. The Surgical Gowns segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.6% CAGR to reach $619.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market such as 3M Company, 3Teks Medikal Tekstil, A Plus International, Inc., Absorbest, AD Surgical and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 698 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Surgical Drapes and Gowns, the First Line of Defense Against Cross Infections in Hospitals

As Healthcare Services Worldwide Expand So Does the Addressable Market Opportunity for Protective Wear Like Surgical Drapes and Gowns:

Surgical Drapes and Gowns - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns: Definition & Types

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ever-Present Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Sets the Tone for Global Growth

With Surgical Site Infections Being the Largest Type of Nosocomial Infection, Need for Protective Surgical Drapes & Gowns Grows Stronger

Rise of Infectious Diseases in the Era of Global Change & Need to Prevent Their Transmission in Pre and Post-Surgical Environments Fuels Demand for Surgical Gowns & Drapes

Rising Number of Deaths Due to Infectious Diseases Throws the Spotlight on the Humble Yet Effective Surgical Drapes & Gowns as Protective Gear for Infection Prevention: Global Breakdown of Deaths Due to Infectious Diseases (In 000s) for the Year 2024

Growing Demand for Surgeries, Especially Outpatient Surgery Services, Bodes Well for Market Growth

The Life-Saving Role of Surgical Drapes and Gowns in the Operating Room Becomes Larger as Number of Surgeries Performed Grows Worldwide

Focus on Improving Access to Surgeries Worldwide as an Essential Component of Global Health, Fuels Market Growth for Surgical Drapes & Gowns

Growing Focus on Sustainability Brings Reusable Surgical Gowns Into the Spotlight

Designing & Producing Surgical Gowns & Drapes is No Small Matter. Here's the Story

Material Innovations Continue tom Push the Boundaries of Growth

Healthcare's Growing Carbon Footprint Helps Eco-Friendly Fabrics for Surgical Drapes & Gowns Grow in Value

Unsustainable Rise in Healthcare Emission Amplifies the Social, Market, and Environmental Value of Eco-Friendly Fabrics/Materials for Surgical Drapes & Gowns

Rise in Ambulatory Surgery Centers is an Added Win for the Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

The ASC Boom Sparks Increased Demand for Cost-Effective and Protective Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Medical Tourism Sets the Stage for Growth in Emerging Markets

Significant Boost for Surgical Drapes and Gowns Amid Medical Tourism Boom

Global Failures on Healthcare Funding Now Provides Opportunities for Infrastructure Modernization & Upgrades, Promising a Shot in the Arm for Surgical Drapes & Gowns

Dedicated Focus on Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure to Benefit Demand for & Use of Surgical Drapes & Gowns

Rising Healthcare Spending as Evidence of Increased Patient Throughput Drives Surge in Demand for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 183 companies featured in this Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market report include

3M Company

3Teks Medikal Tekstil

A Plus International, Inc.

Absorbest

AD Surgical

Adasu Savunma Tekstil

Ahlstrom

Alleset

Allmed Medical Products Company Limited

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6cflw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment