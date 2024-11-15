AMERICAN BAKERS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES THE CONGRESSIONAL BAKING CAUCUS

Washington, DC, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Bakers Association (ABA) announces the formation of the Congressional Baking Caucus, co-chaired by Congressman John Joyce M.D. (R-PA-13) and Congressman Donald G. Davis (D-NC-01). The bipartisan Caucus is dedicated to addressing the critical issues facing the American commercial baking industry, including workforce development, regulatory reform, supply chain efficiency, and sustainability.

“Pennsylvania is home to the bakeries that stock store shelves and fill kitchens across our country. Commercial baking has a major role to play for our nation’s agricultural industry, working with our farmers and creating jobs that empower American workers while producing the food that feeds our families. I’m proud to co-chair the Congressional Baking Caucus alongside Congressman Davis and together introduce a resolution recognizing November as National Bread Month. It’s critical that we build support both in Washington and across the country for this vital industry,” said Congressman Joyce.

“Bread is at the heart of American tradition, and many enjoy it daily. The commercial baking industry plays a vital role in ensuring we have access to affordable, nutritious grain foods while contributing to the strength of eastern North Carolina and the U.S. economy. As we celebrate National Bread Month, the Congressional Baking Caucus stands firmly behind this crucial industry while building on our shared traditions,” said Congressman Davis.

The Baking Caucus’ priorities include:

Workforce Development - The Caucus advances policies that support training and upskilling, providing baking industry employers and their workforce with the fulfilling careers, resources, and skills necessary to thrive.

Advocacy for Industry Growth - The Caucus is committed to addressing legislative and regulatory challenges and promoting baked goods’ role in nutrition policies. By engaging with lawmakers, the Caucus supports policies that ensure baking manufacturers can grow their businesses while adapting to evolving consumer needs and improving food security in all communities.

Sustainability and Innovation - The Caucus brings together industry stakeholders and Members of Congress to find solutions to help enhance supply chain effectiveness and improve energy efficiency, guaranteeing baking manufacturers can meet growing consumer demands.

“With baking manufacturing facilities located in countless congressional districts across the country, our members are an important part of the national dialogue on a wide range of issues,” said ABA President and CEO Eric Dell. “We look forward to working with this Caucus to highlight the industry’s voice.”

About the American Bakers Association

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the largest, most established, and diverse trade association for the commercial baking industry in the United States. ABA’s community includes more than 350 member companies representing over 1,200 commercial baking facilities and the extensive industry supply chain. Since 1897, ABA has served as the voice of the baking industry, offering compelling advocacy, insightful thought leadership, and comprehensive research on industry trends. ABA members also benefit from extensive business services including premier networking events, impactful knowledge sharing, and effective workforce development programs and training resources. ABA is committed to enhancing its mission by growing the category and promoting the industry as the destination workplace.