Samsung Bioepis Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Denosumab Biosimilars, OBODENCE™ and XBRYK™

INCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for two denosumab biosimilars – OBODENCE™ (60 mg pre-filled syringe) referencing Prolia (denosumab) and XBRYK™ (120mg vial) referencing Xgeva (denosumab) – also known as SB16.

OBODENCE has been recommended for approval for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and in men at increased risk of fractures, treatment of bone loss associated with hormone ablation in men with prostate cancer at increased risk of fractures, and treatment of bone loss associated with long-term systemic glucocorticoid therapy in adult patients at increased risk of fracture.

XBRYK has been recommended for approval for the prevention of skeletal related events (pathological fracture, radiation to bone, spinal cord compression or surgery to bone) in adults with advanced malignancies involving bone, and treatment of adults and skeletally mature adolescents with giant cell tumour of bone that is unresectable or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity.

“In Europe alone, approximately 22.1% of women and 6.6% of men are affected by osteoporosis. Osteoporosis and cancer-related bone loss can lead to skeletal fractures, seriously affecting the quality of life of patients. Enhancing access to treatment options is essential for improving both patient outcomes and quality of life (QoL) as it allows timely treatment for patients,” said Byoungin Jung, Vice President and Regulatory Affairs Team Leader at Samsung Bioepis. “If approved, OBODENCE/XBRYK would become our first endocrinology biosimilar, adding to our growing portfolio of biosimilar products that are helping to improve patient’s quality of life and access to treatments, and relieve the financial burden of healthcare systems.”

The CHMP’s positive opinion was based on a totality of evidence including analytical, non-clinical data, and clinical data. A randomized, double-blind, three-arm, parallel group, single-dose Phase 1 study demonstrated the pharmacokinetic (PK) equivalence between SB16, EU-sourced denosumab (EU-DEN), and US-sourced denosumab (US-DEN) in healthy male participants. The primary PK endpoints were met, in terms of area under the concentration-time curve (AUC) from time zero to infinity, and maximum serum concentration.1 In addition, a randomized, double-blind, multi-center Phase 3 study demonstrated equivalent efficacy and comparable safety, immunogenicity, PK, and pharmacodynamics (PD) profiles between SB16 and reference denosumab (DEN) in postmenopausal osteoporosis (PMO) patients. The primary endpoint was met in terms of percent (%) change from baseline in lumbar spine bone mineral density (BMD) at Month 12, and a follow-up up to Month 18 demonstrated switching to SB16 from DEN were comparable up to Month 18 in terms of efficacy, PK, PD, safety and immunogenicity.2,3

The CHMP’s positive opinion will now be referred to the European Commission (EC) which will decide whether to grant marketing authorizations for OBODENCE and XBRYK. If a marketing authorization is granted by the EC, OBODENCE and XBRYK would become Samsung Bioepis’ first endocrinology biosimilar approved in Europe, further expanding the company’s biosimilars portfolio.

About SB16 Phase 1 Study 4

The study is a randomized, double-blind, three-arm, parallel group, single-dose study conducted in 168 healthy male participants. Participants were randomized in a ratio of 1:1:1 to receive a single 60 mg dose of either SB16, EU-DEN, or US-DEN subcutaneously. PK, PD, safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity were evaluated for 197 days. The primary PK endpoints were AUC from time zero to infinity, and maximum serum concentration. Equivalence was determined if 90% CIs for the ratio of geometric LSMeans of the treatment groups compared were within the equivalence margin of 0.80 to 1.25.

About the SB16 Phase 3 Study 5

The study is a randomized, double-blind, multi-center study conducted in 457 PMO patients. Patients were randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either 60 mg of SB16 or DEN subcutaneously at Month 0, Month 6, and Month 12. At Month 12, patients in DEN group were re-randomized in a 1:1 ratio to switch to SB16 or maintain DEN. The primary endpoint was percent (%) change from baseline in lumbar spine BMD at Month 12. Equivalence between SB16 and DEN was declared if the 95% CI (per-protocol set) and 90% CI (full-analysis set) of LSMeans difference of % change in lumbar spine BMD at Month 12 were within the pre-defined equivalence margin. Other secondary efficacy, PD (serum C-telopeptide of type I collagen [CTX] and procollagen type I N-terminal propeptide [P1NP]), PK, immunogenicity, and safety endpoints were also measured.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, and endocrinology. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media – X , LinkedIn .

