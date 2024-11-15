Pinnacle Foundation Repair Earns 2024 Angi Super Service Award

Grand Prairie, Texas, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Foundation Repair is proud to announce that it has received the coveted 2024 Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This prestigious award, introduced in 1999, honors the top home service professionals in the Angi network for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to helping Angi customers get their jobs done well.

“Despite challenges such as inflation, changing interest rates, and a fluctuating housing market, this year’s Angi Super Service Award winners have maintained their commitment to delivering service," said Angie Hicks, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Angi. “These dedicated pros consistently go above and beyond to offer homeowners exceptional value, quality, and care. Congratulations to all our 2024 Super Service Award winners for setting a high standard in the home services industry."

Angi Super Service Award 2024 winners met rigorous eligibility criteria ratings and reviews during the eligibility period (November 1, 2023 - October 31, 2024). To qualify, pros on Angi must obtain three or more services-related reviews within the eligibility period, maintain a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars, and be in good standing with Angi, having undergone Angi’s verification and screening process.

Pinnacle Foundation Repair has been a part of the Angi network since 2019. This marks the 5th year that Pinnacle Foundation Repair has received this honor.

Service company ratings on Angi are continuously updated as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated based on multiple factors, including price, professionalism, and punctuality.

For nearly three decades, Angi has been a trusted name in connecting consumers with top-rated service professionals. Angi offers unique tools and support to enhance the local service experience for both consumers and pros.

###

Pinnacle Foundation Repair is a business founded by a 3rd generation foundation repair expert from 60 years of family legacy in the industry. With over 20 years of professional experience of his own, the founder of Pinnacle Foundation repair looks at multiple variables before determining whether foundation repairs are needed, and what customized plan is recommended; if any at all. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has varying types of soil formations, which can require different systems based on the density of the soils, as well as the structure type in question. We pride ourselves not only on our extensive industry knowledge but also our focus on providing the best customer service in the industry.

Contact:



Name: Robby Brown

Email: info@pinnaclefoundationrepair.com

Organization: Pinnacle Foundation Repair

Address: 601 Dickey Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Phone: (972) 251-0018

Website: https://pinnaclefoundationrepair.com/