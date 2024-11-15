Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Three Upcoming December Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investment bank conferences. The Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference is being held in New York, NY, and both the Citi Global Healthcare Conference and the Evercore 7th Annual HealthCONx Conference are taking place in Miami, FL.

Evercore 7th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link HERE

Citi Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link HERE

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link HERE

The live and archived webcasts will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Crinetics’ website at www.crinetics.com/events.

If you are interested in arranging a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.

