Pressure Ulcers Treatment Markets, 2024-2028 & 2033

This pressure ulcers treatment market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

North America was the largest region in the pressure ulcers treatment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The pressure ulcers treatment market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $5.08 billion in 2023 to $5.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, the increasing global patent pool which supports innovation, the expansion of home healthcare services and telemedicine, a growing aging population, a higher incidence of chronic diseases, and a rising demand for innovative and cost-effective wound care products.





The pressure ulcers treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the aging population, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, advancements in technology, developments in regenerative medicine, and heightened research and development efforts. Key trends expected to influence this period include 3D printing, advanced foam dressings, nutritional interventions, remote monitoring, and the application of AI and machine learning.



The pressure ulcers treatment market is expected to grow due to the increasing diabetic population. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in 2021, approximately 537 million adults aged 20-79 were living with diabetes, and this number is projected to reach 643 million by 2030, reflecting the global rise in diabetes prevalence. This expanding diabetic population is driving the demand for pressure ulcers treatments.



Leading companies in the pressure ulcers treatment market are focusing on developing advanced wound care products to maintain their competitive edge. One such product is absorbent antimicrobial wound dressings, designed to manage wound exudate and reduce infection.



In May 2023, LifeNet Health, a U.S.-based medical company, acquired the wound care division of Bioventus Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enhances LifeNet Health's position as a global leader in regenerative medicine by expanding its range of advanced wound care solutions. Bioventus Inc., a U.S.-based company, provides advanced wound care products specifically for treating pressure ulcers.

Key Companies: Cardinal Health; 3M Company; Medtronic plc; Stryker Corporation; Baxter International Inc



