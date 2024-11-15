Valparaiso Community Schools Leads in Energy Efficiency with Major Project Launch

Valparaiso, IN, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valparaiso Community Schools (VCS) has completed the first phase of a district-wide energy savings initiative aimed at optimizing energy efficiency, reducing operational costs, and advancing sustainable practices. This initial phase is projected to generate $7,605,864 in guaranteed savings over the next 12 years, enabling VCS to reallocate significant operational funds back into classrooms and student-focused programs.

"At Valparaiso Community Schools, we are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our educational environment while being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Dr. Jim McCall, Superintendent of Valparaiso Community Schools. “This energy savings initiative is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and our dedication to providing the best possible experience for our students and staff. By implementing these advanced technologies, we are not only saving money but also investing in a healthier, more sustainable future for our community."

Phase one of Valparaiso’s energy savings project introduces multiple sustainable technologies, from solar energy installations to advanced LED lighting and high-efficiency boilers. This initiative not only slashes utility costs but also enriches the learning environment for students and staff.

Project Highlights:

Solar Energy Installation : VCS installed 500 kWac of rooftop and carport solar energy, cutting costs and minimizing dependency on traditional energy sources.

: VCS installed 500 kWac of rooftop and carport solar energy, cutting costs and minimizing dependency on traditional energy sources. LED Lighting Upgrades : New, energy-efficient LED lighting now brightens multiple district facilities, reducing consumption and improving visibility.

: New, energy-efficient LED lighting now brightens multiple district facilities, reducing consumption and improving visibility. HVAC Enhancements : High-efficiency boilers enhance air quality and temperature regulation, creating a more comfortable learning atmosphere while conserving energy.

: High-efficiency boilers enhance air quality and temperature regulation, creating a more comfortable learning atmosphere while conserving energy. Utility Meter Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of electricity, gas, and water consumption enables data-driven decisions to streamline district operations.

The project was made possible through a Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract (GESC), eliminating additional taxpayer costs. VCS partnered with Stratelign, a trusted independent energy advisory firm specializing in comprehensive energy solutions for educational institutions. Stratelign’s role began with an in-depth feasibility study, leading to a GESC Request for Proposal (RFP) that empowered Valparaiso to secure optimal, long-term savings and operational efficiencies.

“At Stratelign, we’re committed to helping schools like Valparaiso Community Schools maximize their energy potential while cultivating a healthier learning environment,” said Bob McKinney, Founder and Managing Partner of Stratelign. “This project exemplifies how innovative energy solutions can reduce operational costs and benefit students and staff alike. We’re honored to collaborate with Valparaiso Community Schools and Veregy to create lasting, meaningful change for the community.”

Veregy, a premier energy solutions provider, was awarded the contract to design and implement high-efficiency and solar technologies for VCS. Through federal incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the district is also positioned to receive additional financial benefits, further maximizing return on investment.

“Through the leadership and vision of VCS, the school district is taking a proactive approach to reducing utility spending in their operations fund. Freeing up these dollars will only support the educational efforts of their students and staff. Veregy is proud of their partnership with the School District and Stratelign to provide a needed and lasting benefit to the community”, said Arash Habibi-Soureh, Account Executive at Veregy.

By embracing these initiatives, VCS reaffirms its dedication to environmental responsibility and financial stewardship, setting a benchmark for sustainability in education.

"This project represents more than just financial savings—it is about creating a learning environment that reflects our values of sustainability, responsibility, and forward-thinking. We are excited to see the positive impact it will have on our students and staff, as well as the broader Valparaiso community. This energy savings initiative is an important step in ensuring that our district continues to thrive in a way that is both economically and environmentally responsible," said Dr. McCall.

To celebrate this milestone, VCS will host community members and media representatives at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 23, 2024. The event will take place in the parking lot at 1700 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, beginning at 9:00 am. Attendees will see the solar canopies' ribbon cutting and learn more about the district's sustainability initiatives.

About Valparaiso Community Schools:

Valparaiso Community Schools creates a dynamic learning environment focusing on Academics, Arts, Athletics, and Altruism. Serving the vibrant community of Valparaiso, Indiana, the district is committed to providing comprehensive educational opportunities that prepare students for success in an ever-changing world. Through a positive and supportive atmosphere, we strive to empower every student, every day, to achieve their fullest potential and become lifelong learners and responsible citizens.

VCS looks forward to welcoming you to this momentous occasion as we pave the way for a more sustainable future.

About Stratelign

Stratelign is a purpose-driven energy advisory firm specializing in comprehensive energy solutions for K-12 school corporations, municipal governments, nonprofits, and commercial/industrial sectors. Acting as an independent owner’s representative, Stratelign empowers clients to achieve measurable energy savings. For more information, visit www.stratelign.com or contact 317-289-7007.

About Veregy:

Veregy is an award-winning NAESCO-Accredited decarbonization company focusing on accelerating and simplifying Energy Transition. They provide turnkey engineering and construction services designed to reduce their clients' energy and operating costs through the implementation of energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades, smart building technology, fleet EV infrastructure, clean energy generation, and sustainability. To learn more about Veregy, please visit www.veregy.com or contact 602.452.8746.