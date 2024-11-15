Philux Global Energy Engages Thai Company to Provide Clean Geomagnetic Energy Solutions to Thai Industrial Zones to Improve Energy Efficiency, Eliminate Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fight Climate Change

New York, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. (n/k/a Philux Global Group Inc., www.philuxglobal.com, PHIL), is pleased to announce that Philux Global Energy, Inc. (“PGE”), a subsidiary of the Company, website https://philuxge.com/ and Ecome International Co., Ltd, (“EIC”), a Thai company in DonMuang District, Bangkok, Thailand, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to grant EIC a non-exclusive right to sell and distribute geomagnetic energy products manufactured, produced, or sold by Philux Global Energy in the Kingdom of Thailand. Initially EIC will primarily focus on providing Philux Global Energy’s geomagnetic energy products to Thai industrial zones.

PGE’s core technologies will include Schumann magnetic resonance, utilizing energy from lightning in the ionosphere, storage in the natural atmosphere as Energy Storage Systems (ESS), acceleration of Muon particles (subatomic particles) in the module, taking advantage of wave nodes and wave troughs in the process of transmitting energy in the form of multi-frequency impulses.

The distinctive advantages of this “Multi-Impulse Energy System” include: 1) not depending on weather conditions, 2) does not require much land and/or water surface, 3) no need for large space, easy to transport, 4) electromagnetic compatibility with living organisms and humans, no harm effects to the health of humans, livestock, pets, or vegetation, 5) no waste or greenhouse gas emissions, 6) no heat generation, 7) no noise generation, 8) easy know-how protection with quantum encryptions, 9) easy to set up virtual power plants by using proprietary modules to coordinate output synchronously, 10) easy to establish wireless power transmission systems with huge capacity without heat loss at close range, suitable setup for two-way recharging for electric cars.

Philux Global Energy plans to provide these "pure energy" solutions to support the energy transition in sectors ranging from electric vehicles to aerospace, aiming to cut dependency on traditional fuel sources while contributing to climate action goals. Our approach leverages proprietary technology to provide scalable energy options that remain unaffected by weather and environmental limitations, promising a low-impact energy source suitable for various industrial needs.

Thailand has a well-developed network of at least ten key industrial zones, which play a crucial role in supporting its economy, particularly in manufacturing, export, and foreign investment. The zones offer advantages like tax incentives, advanced infrastructure, and proximity to ports and logistics hubs, making them attractive for local and international businesses.

Power generation is critical for Thailand's industrial zones, as these areas require a stable, high-capacity energy supply to support extensive manufacturing, logistics, and processing activities. Industrial zones, especially in manufacturing-heavy areas like the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and petrochemical zones like Map Ta Phut, require continuous and substantial energy to support operations in energy-intensive sectors such as automotive, petrochemicals, electronics, and heavy machinery. Reliable, uninterrupted power is essential to avoid costly downtime. Many industries require backup power solutions or additional on-site generation capacity to ensure stable operations.

The electricity consumption for Thai industrial zones can vary significantly based on the size of the zone, the type of industries present, and the specific activities undertaken. As of the latest data, Thailand's overall energy consumption has been on the rise, with industrial sectors accounting for a considerable portion of total electricity use. Total industrial electricity consumptions under the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) for the first eight months of 2024 amounted to 51,361 GWh (48.3%) and 7,533 GWh (19.6%), respectively.

Mr. Somwang Kamolaekkrungruang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ecome International Co., stated: “We are glad to cooperate with Philux Global Energy to bring better solutions to the energy needs of Thai industrial sector. We will not only be able to provide reliable, uninterrupted power but also save very significant costs and greatly contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to effectively fight climate change.”

Henry Fahman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Philux Global Group, Inc., reiterated : “We are pleased to partner with Ecome International Co. and look forward to providing superior solutions to the power generation needs of Thai industrial zones. We strongly believe that our cooperation will create tremendous long-term benefits for both companies as well as for our shareholders, investors and all other stakeholders.”

About Philux Global Energy, Inc.

Philux Global Energy, Inc., is a Wyoming corporation and currently wholly-owned subsidiary of Philux Global Group, Inc., website https://philuxge.com/, set up to hold equity interests in energy-related acquisitions and partnerships, especially to develop and commercialize renewable energy products using geomagnetic energy technology and photon self-sustainable energy technology.

The Company has signed two separate agreements, one with SSE Group JSC to cooperate in the areas of energy efficiency and mitigation of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by commercializing SSE Global Group ’s photon self-sustainable energy technology and another one with an inventor to produce generators and engines (for spaceships, airplanes, ships, cars, trains, motorcycles, etc.) using the earth’s available geomagnetic energy. The company is in the process of launching products in the U.S. markets.

About PHI Group

(n/k/a Philux Global Group, Inc.)

PHI Group (n/k/a Philux Global Group Inc., www.philuxglobal.com, PHIL) primarily focuses on developing the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in conjunction with the proposed International Financial Center in Vietnam and the “Multi-Impulse Energy System” to provide superior solutions to improve energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. The Company also advances its Philux Global Funds SCA, SICAV-RAIF, engages in mergers and acquisitions and invests in attractive businesses and select special situations with large, growing market potential that may generate extraordinary long-term shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected,” which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Contact:

Philux Global Group Inc., (f/k/a PHI Group, Inc.)

Email: info@philuxglobal.com

Phone: +1-714-793-9227