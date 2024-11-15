WISeSat.Space Featured on Swiss Radio Television: Pioneering Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Transactions from Space

Geneva, Switzerland – November 15, 2024 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity digital identity and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations operating as a holding company, today announced that its subsidiary, WISeSat.Space, which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, has garnered national attention with a feature on Swiss Radio Television. The segment highlights the upcoming launch of a next-generation satellite in January 2025, marking a pivotal moment for Swiss innovation and global satellite technology.

A World-First in Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Innovation

The mission, powered by WISeKey’s state-of-the-art security solutions and the Hedera network, will pioneer the exchange of SEALCOIN from space, establishing a proof-of-concept that redefines the boundaries of blockchain integration. This marks the first-ever demonstration of secure digital cryptocurrency transactions conducted from orbit, a breakthrough that sets the stage for a new era of space-based digital economies.

Secure Satellite Communication for a Connected World

Beyond testing cryptocurrency transactions, this next-generation satellite will showcase WISeKey’s leadership in providing ultra-secure communication technologies for critical infrastructure. The project emphasizes the integration of blockchain with satellite technology, addressing the increasing demand for secure and decentralized digital systems in space and on Earth.

A Milestone for Swiss Technology

As part of Switzerland’s growing leadership in aerospace and cybersecurity, the WISeSat.Space mission contributes to the country’s reputation for excellence in technological innovation. This project underscores Switzerland’s commitment to combining its expertise in precision engineering, security, and sustainability to lead in the global space economy.

Feature on Swiss Radio Television

The recent coverage by Swiss Radio Television highlights the strategic importance of this initiative, particularly in enhancing Switzerland’s capability to support secure, decentralized communication infrastructures. View the full article and broadcast here: RTS Coverage.

Countdown to Liftoff

WISeSat.Space is poised to redefine the possibilities of secure communication and blockchain technology from orbit. Stay tuned for further updates as we prepare for this groundbreaking launch.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat’s IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKEY:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

WISeKey is a Swiss-based computer infrastructure company specializing in cybersecurity, digital identity, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and post-quantum semiconductors. As a computer infrastructure company, WISeKey provides secure platforms for data and device management across industries like finance, healthcare, and government. It leverages its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to ensure encrypted communications and authentication, while also focusing on next-generation security through post-quantum cryptography.

WISeKey's work with post-quantum semiconductors is aimed at future-proofing its security solutions against the threats posed by quantum computing. These advanced semiconductors support encryption that can withstand the computational power of quantum computers, ensuring the long-term security of connected devices and critical infrastructure. Combined with its expertise in blockchain and IoT, WISeKey's post-quantum technologies provide a robust foundation for secure digital ecosystems at the hardware, software, and network levels.

