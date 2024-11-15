Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Coding Market Research 2024-2029, Profiles of Codecademy, CodiumAI, Google, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Tabnine

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Coding Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In the coding market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.54%, reaching a market size of US$110.795 million in 2029 from US$35.529 million in 2024.



The rise of generative AI in coding is a result of software development processes incorporating machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques. With the aid of this technology, developers can streamline the coding process by automating and improving various aspects of it. Because of this advancement, traditional coding tasks require less manual labour, which results in quicker development cycles and increased productivity. Generative AI is necessary to handle complex coding in software applications for machine learning, deep learning, and data analysis.





Generative AI is increasingly being incorporated into Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) to improve the coding environment and increase developer productivity by offering AI-generated code suggestions and solutions within the coding workspace. This progression represents the coming together of AI powers and traditional coding techniques, leading to a more productive and cooperative development process. Microsoft's Visual Studio IntelliCode is an example of an AI-powered extension that can improve developers' coding experience with the Visual Studio IDE. By using AI technology, such innovations can enhance and expedite software development.



Further, more researchers are exploring the potential of AI to assist in the automation of various programming tasks, including code generation, providing solutions for coding problems, and enhancing programming efficiency. By incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence, coding research is expected to build advanced instruments that may aid developers' productivity and streamline effective software creation processes. As this field transforms, it holds promise for the complete revolutionization of how programming codes are developed, tested, and optimized.



Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Coding Market Drivers:

Increased demand for AI-generated content is anticipated to boost the market growth

The swelling need for content generated by artificial intelligence has propelled the generative AI market growth. This is of great significance, especially in sectors such as marketing and advertising, where diversity and customization are fundamental to making it work with consumers. In software development, generative AI employs large datasets of pre-existing codes that the ML algorithms then analyze for patterns and structure. With this knowledge, an AI model can either create brand new codes or make suggestions to the developers. It covers numerous fields, from IT and software companies that need quick production of almost precise codes to agencies requiring marketing copies.

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In coding Market Geographical Outlook

North America is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period

The surge is a result of many important things, such as a lively environment of start-ups and technological growth, huge financial resources allocated to AI research and development, and a strong innovation climate. With these exclusive market dynamics in this region, generative AI instruments are being embraced to raise output levels and make programming more efficient.

Further, the market presence of North America has significant future implications. The region is expected to set global standards for AI in coding and influence software development practices globally as it continues to advance AI. North America's sustained innovation and growth will probably draw in more capital, enhancing its dominant position in the market.



Some of the key companies profiled in this Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Coding Market report include:

Codecademy

CodiumAI

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

OpenAI

Tabnine

The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In coding market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Operation

Code Generation

Code Enhancement

Language Translation

Code Reviews

By Application

Data Science and Analytics

Game Development and Design

Web and Application Development

IoT and Smart Devices

By End-User

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transport & logistics

Retail & E-commerce

Others

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Thailand Others



