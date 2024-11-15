STIX Meme Amplifies Base Memecoins

Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

STIX, the Web3 platform for meme promotions and competition has revealed that it plans to highlight memecoins from the Base blockchain developed by Coinbase.



Memecoins

Samples of $BRETT, $TOSHI, $MIGGLES memes created by the STIX AI tool

The Ethereum Layer 2 chain is the network that STIX will initially go live on, and the STIX team reiterated its desire to integrate deeply with the Base community in its bid to bring crypto memes to mainstream audiences around the world.

STIX already made history on the Base network when its Early Access Pass NFT mint - launched during August 2024 as part of the Base Onchain Summer Program - became the largest ever NFT mint on Base, with 500,000 unique wallets minting out the STIX passes in a week.

Now, with overall market sentiments turning bullish and the Base ecosystem showing powerful metrics, the STIX team believes STIX’s product launch - scheduled for next week - is set up for a strong start.

Mesna Darum, Lead Simian Researcher at STIX commented: “Base has been growing so quickly over the last year. Over 1 billion transactions, over 1 billion dollar daily trading volume on Aerodrome, and so many more bullish signals. And the energy around top memecoins like $TOSHI, $MIGGLES, or $BRETT, all the way down to others like $LUM or $TYBG or $BRIUN, is very reminiscent of the preliminary stages of a chain’s supercycle. The whole builder’s ecosystem is based, and we feel privileged to be working with a lot of these teams.”

As early as next week, users will be able to try out the AI meme generator tool on the STIX app and generate memes of their choice to promote the memecoins of their choice. Many memecoins on Base will be featured, and such robust utility is expected to boost the value proposition of the $STIX token, which will launch before the American Thanksgiving. More information on the product and token launch will be announced via the STIX account on X and Telegram.

