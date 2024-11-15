First National Corporation Announces Increase in Cash Dividend for 10th Consecutive Year

STRASBURG, Va., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First National Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FXNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.155 per share on November 13, 2024, a 3% increase compared to the quarterly dividend paid on September 13, 2024. This is the tenth consecutive year the Company has increased its dividend to shareholders. The dividend is payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2024.

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, three loan production offices, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, the city of Richmond, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. The Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

