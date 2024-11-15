Tremfya's Promising Debut Boosts Momentum for IL-23 Class in Ulcerative Colitis Treatment, According to Spherix Global Insights

EXTON, PA, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In what has been a transformative year for ulcerative colitis (UC) treatment, the IL-23 class has solidified its role as a key therapeutic treatment option. With Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya now joining AbbVie’s Skyrizi and Lilly’s Omvoh, gastroenterologists have three powerful IL-23 options at their disposal.

The IL-23 class has rapidly gained significant momentum, capturing one-tenth of the advanced systemic UC market over the course of 2024, according to Spherix’s RealTime Dynamix™ service. This rapid growth is fueled by the strong reputation of IL-23 inhibitors, reinforced by Skyrizi’s success and Tremfya’s recent approval, positioning IL-23s as the leading mechanism of action for UC in the eyes of physicians (n=106)—a trend Spherix has closely monitored over the past two years.

The study also shows that Tremfya has made a strong debut, with a large majority of gastroenterologists aware of its September 11th approval in UC. Over one-fifth of gastroenterologists have already prescribed Tremfya, surpassing early trial rates for Lilly’s Omvoh at a similar post-launch timeframe, but falling short of what was tracked for Skyrizi. In the coming six months, gastroenterologists project Tremfya’s growth to outpace Omvoh, positioning it as the likely second most-prescribed IL-23 therapy.

Differentiation among the IL-23 therapies will be essential as Tremfya and Omvoh vie for position against Skyrizi, the current frontrunner. Already, a majority of gastroenterologists view the IL-23 agents as clinically distinct, with Skyrizi emerging as the preferred option. AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson and Lilly are making efforts to differentiate their agents. Omvoh, for instance, stands out for its impact on bowel urgency—a symptom highlighted by Lilly’s CONFIDE study. Tremfya is noted for its dual mechanism that binds not only to IL-23 but also to CD64, a receptor on IL-23-producing cells. Skyrizi distinguishes itself with an on-body injector device and its earlier approval for Crohn’s disease, which gave physicians valuable experience with the drug before its approval for UC.

As 2024 closes, Spherix anticipates an equally dynamic 2025 as IL-23s continue to shape the competitive landscape in UC. Spherix’s gastroenterology team will continue to monitor UC market developments through its RealTime Dynamix™ service in addition to tracking each specific launch closely in its Launch Dynamix™ service.

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

