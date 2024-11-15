TONX API Partners with 20 Industry Leaders, Including Blum, Catizen, CoinGecko, and Google Cloud





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TONX API, a leading developer platform and infrastructure provider in the TON ecosystem, has announced strategic partnerships with major industry players, including Blum, Catizen, CoinGecko, and Google Cloud. These collaborations position TONX API to support over 25 million users globally, providing reliable TON API tools and robust infrastructure for Web3 application development.

TONX Partners with Industry Giants to Expand the Developer Landscape with TON APIs

At the TON Hacker House Bangkok event, hosted by TONX and TON Society during Devcon, TONX API unveiled collaborations with a wide range of top-tier projects, including Blum, Catizen, CoinGecko, Google Cloud, 98 Wallet, AliCloud, Deepcoin, All at Once, DuckCoop, WonTON, Yuliverse, Genopets, Yescoin, Tradoor, TonBit, Bitget Wallet, MEXC, Gate.io, Gamee, and Footprint Analytics. This major gathering of TON developers emphasized TONX’s pivotal role in advancing Web3 innovation while fostering technical exchange and ecosystem growth through TON APIs.

Since its founding in 2021 by core members of the TON ecosystem, TONX has been dedicated to accelerating Web3 application development through its SuperApp platform. TONX API, the flagship product powered by TONX Supernode, offers industry-leading performance with 99.99% uptime, precise indexing, and ultra-low latency, making it a trusted TON API solution.

Designed to meet the needs of MiniApps, gaming platforms, exchanges, and DeFi applications, TONX API has achieved a 362x growth in usage, firmly establishing itself as a cornerstone of the TON ecosystem. The API’s user-friendly technical capabilities allow developers to integrate DApps with the TON blockchain and execute their first transactions in just 10 seconds, significantly reducing product launch timelines and development costs with the support of advanced TON APIs.

Pei, Co-founder of TONX, stated:

“TONX has reached a transformative milestone with these partnerships, embarking on an ambitious journey to empower thousands of TON developers and unlock the immense potential of Telegram's 950 million-user ecosystem.”

TONX API Officially Launches with Major 2025 Features: Noah, League, and Tontractor

The official launch of TONX API introduces the JavaScript SDK, TONX.js, alongside exclusive tools like BoC Parser and Estimate Fee API. Looking toward 2025, TONX API plans to revolutionize the TON ecosystem with groundbreaking features and cutting-edge TON APIs:



"Noah" will ensure seamless and secure transactions during blockchain outages, maintaining stability and reliability.



"League" will provide free, accelerated transaction services, enhancing overall ecosystem efficiency.



"Tontractor", a multi-functional development suite, will integrate advanced TON APIs to simplify DApp creation and empower developers and creators to innovate faster.



Weiyi Chiu, TONX API Tech Lead, commented:

“TONX API is poised to catalyze a surge of DApp applications within the TON ecosystem. With its advanced features, TONX API will redefine the developer experience, eliminate barriers, and equip innovators with the essential tools to drive groundbreaking advancements across the ecosystem.”

This year, TONX secured $4 million in funding, led by SNZ Ventures and Summer Ventures, with additional backing from TON Ventures. The investment will be dedicated to strengthening the TONX API’s infrastructure and ensuring robust support for its expanding developer community.

TONX API

TONX API is the ultimate Web3 developer platform for the TON blockchain, offering seamless integration and powerful tools to simplify and accelerate development. As a cornerstone of the TON ecosystem, it empowers developers to innovate with unmatched efficiency and reliability.

Powered by TONX

Founded in 2021, TONX is a SuperApp platform layer driving the new Web3 economy. As a cornerstone of the TON ecosystem, it delivers powerful tools like TONX API, a trusted RPC solution integrated with over 20 leading projects, and Tonkey, a secure multi-signature wallet managing over $400 million in assets.

