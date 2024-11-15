Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for October 2024

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) amounted to EUR 0.7080 at the end of October 2024 (0.7099 as of 30 September 2024). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 101.6 million (EUR 101.9 million as of 30 September 2024). The EPRA NRV as of 31 October 2024 stood at EUR 0.7493 per unit.

In October 2024, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund remained at the level of EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.0 million in September 2024).

At the end of October 2024, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 7.3 million (30 September 2024: EUR 10.0 million). As of 31 October 2024, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 255.6 million (30 September 2024: EUR 256.8 million). In October, the Fund prepaid bank loans in the amount of EUR 1.2 million and invested approx. EUR 0.5 million into tenant fit-outs.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

