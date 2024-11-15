CoinShares Showcases Strategic Excellence Through Successful Transformation of Valkyrie Business

15th November 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey—CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European investment firm specialising in digital assets, today highlighted its latest successful business transformation with Valkyrie (now CoinShares Valkyrie), its U.S.-based ETF business acquired in March 2024. Since the acquisition, Valkyrie's assets under management (AUM) have grown significantly from approximately $110 million to over $1 billion, demonstrating CoinShares' ability to identify and develop valuable market opportunities.

This transformation is the latest example in CoinShares' series of successful strategic acquisitions and turnarounds. The Company has established a proven model of identifying businesses with strong fundamentals and transforming them into industry successes. Previous notable examples include XBT Provider, a Swedish company acquired in 2015 and now Europe's largest crypto ETP product by AUM, and Napoleon, a French quantitative asset manager operating under AIFMD regulation.

"CoinShares excels at uncovering hidden value at the intersection of traditional finance and the digital assets sector," said CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti. "We don't just acquire; we transform businesses from within by leveraging our strong operational and distribution capabilities. The rapid growth of CoinShares Valkryie's business showcases our turnaround abilities while also strengthening our U.S. expansion plans, where we aim to mirror our European innovation leadership."

The transformation of CoinShares Valkyrie reinforces CoinShares' strategic position in the U.S. market, which the Company has identified as a primary driver for group revenue growth. Building on this momentum, CoinShares is significantly investing in its U.S. presence and capabilities, demonstrating both its commitment to the region and its proven ability to execute complex turnarounds. As the Company continues to expand its U.S. operations, it maintains its position as a trusted one-stop-shop to digital asset investment opportunities, laying the groundwork for substantial growth in this key market.

CoinShares is the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

