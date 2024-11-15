Eccogene Announces Positive Phase 1 Data for Oral THR-β Full Agonist and Oral SSAO Inhibitor in Late-Breaking Poster Presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting®

BOSTON and SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eccogene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions, today announced that two late-breaking abstracts on new Phase 1 data covering its novel oral THR-β full agonist (ECC4703) and oral SSAO inhibitor (ECC0509) will be reviewed in poster presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting®. The congress is taking place November 15-19 in San Diego, California.

“We are pleased that our Phase 1 results for ECC4703 and ECC0509 were selected as late-breaking abstracts at this premier medical congress – the first time human data for these programs will be publicly presented,” said Jingye Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of Eccogene. “Our Phase 1 results – which demonstrate favorable safety and tolerability profiles, PK and PD profiles supporting a once daily dose, and clear target engagement – highlight the potential for both candidates to be best-in-class molecules and provide the confidence needed to continue advancing these compounds into Phase 2 development.”

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation Details:

ECC4703

Title: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of ECC4703, a Highly Selective Liver Targeting Thyroid Hormone Receptor-beta (THR-β) Full Agonist for MASH (#5019)

Session: Poster Session IV

Date / Time: November 18, 2024 from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm PT

Presenter: Dr. Sam Pak, PPD/AES, a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abstract Data Summary:

ECC4703 exhibited a favorable safety and tolerability profile

The observed pharmacodynamic biomarker changes indicated clear target engagement, effectively lowering a panel of atherogenic lipids, with significant LDL reduction observed over 14 days of treatment

ECC0509

Title: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of ECC0509, a SSAO Inhibitor for MASH (#5020)

Session: Poster Session IV

Date / Time: November 18, 2024 from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm PT

Presenter: Dr. Angela Rowland, CMAX Clinical Research Pty Ltd

Abstract Data Summary:

ECC0509 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile

Plasma SSAO activity was almost entirely inhibited by low doses of ECC0509, whereas plasma methylamine increased dose-dependently

The abstracts for Eccogene’s poster presentations are now available on the AASLD website. The Company will make the posters available on its corporate website following the presentation session.

About Eccogene

Eccogene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions. Since its founding, Eccogene has been dedicated to discovering safer and more effective oral therapies that can be used alone or synergistically with a GLP-1 receptor agonist to treat conditions beyond obesity. The Company’s diverse pipeline of small molecule candidates leverages its world-class expertise in translational research, small molecule discovery, and a deep understanding of diabetes, weight loss and cardiometabolic disease pathways. Eccogene’s oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, ECC5004, is a potentially best-in-class asset. ECC5004 was licensed to AstraZeneca and Eccogene retains the rights to co-develop and co-commercialize in China. The Company also has clinical programs underway that target THR-β and SSAO, as well as preclinical programs targeting proven pathways, such as GIP. For more information, please visit www.eccogene.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn .