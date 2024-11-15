|KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 15 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
|KALMAR CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 15.11.2024
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|11/15/2024
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|KALMAR
|Amount
|15,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|31.4957
|EUR
|Total cost
|472,435.50
|EUR
|Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 92 000 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 15.11.2024
|On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information, please contact:
|Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
|Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
|www.kalmarglobal.com
