PRESS RELEASE

November 15, 2024

INFORMATION ON THE DATE OF THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF RENAULT S.A.

Boulogne-Billancourt, November 15, 2024 – Renault S.A. informs its shareholders that the next Annual General Meeting is scheduled on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025.

This date will be confirmed by the Company’s Board of Directors which, in February 2025, will convene this Annual General Meeting.

The schedule of the Company's upcoming financial publications is available on the website: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/.

