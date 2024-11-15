Veteran SaaS Marketing Executive to Drive Revenue Growth and Scale Operations for Chief Outsiders Clients

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grant Johnson, a results-driven marketing executive with an impressive track record, will now apply his extensive SaaS industry experience to accelerate client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Johnson joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).

“With a proven track record of growing revenue and seven successful exits, Grant drives transformational change, delivers consistent growth, and helps facilitate liquidity events,” said Karen Hayward, West Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add his deep SaaS industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”

A trusted leader with exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, Johnson builds, mentors, and retains high-performance teams that exceed corporate goals. A full-stack ROI marketer with deep expertise in all functional areas, he delivers quick staff assessment and excels as a top-grade talent magnet.

SaaS Marketing Leadership

As a Chief Outsiders SaaS focused Fractional CMO, Johnson brings deep industry experience to drive growth at client companies. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Chief Marketing Officer at Emburse, he helped doubled revenue to $200 million while unifying a global marketing organization across seven separate companies. And as Chief Marketing Officer at Pegasystems, he helped more than double revenues from $212 million to $550 million.

Johnson’s executive marketing experience also includes Chief Marketing Officer at Billtrust, Chief Marketing Officer for Kofax (now Tungsten Automation), Chief Marketing Officer at Cylance (Acquired by Blackberry), Chief Marketing Officer at Guidance Software (Acquired by OpenText), and Vice President, Marketing for FileNet (Acquired by IBM).

To support his successful executive marketing career, Johnson earned a BA in Political Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. He also completed High-Tech Marketing Strategy Development at The Chasm Institute in South San Francisco, California.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 2,000 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for ten consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

Attachment