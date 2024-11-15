Award-winning Mind Food Body Ltd vows to end Destructive Workplace Eating Habits

KENT, United Kingdom, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mind Food Body Ltd. , led by Hanna Longstaff, The Eating Behaviour Expert, has launched a new range of corporate wellness solutions designed to address one of the most pervasive challenges facing modern workplaces: destructive eating habits.

With over 50% of employees struggling with eating behaviours that impact their mental health, focus, and productivity, Hanna’s tailored approach aims to provide long-term solutions rather than temporary fixes.

Government research from the ONS shows that 64% of UK adults are overweight and 26% clinically obese, and many workers are affected by stress-eating, binge-eating, and obesity-related behaviours. Mind Food Body Ltd. targets the subconscious drivers of these issues, acknowledging that willpower alone is not enough to overcome deeply ingrained habits. Research from the National Institute of Health confirms that diets fail 95% of the time, which is why the company offers a more profound, transformative approach.

The services provided by Mind Food Body Ltd. are varied and bespoke, including 1:1 rapid transformational consultations, tailored company educational programmes, and the creation of effective in-house food policies. These programmes are designed to empower employees to make lasting changes that will improve every aspect of their lives, from physical health to mental wellness.

By addressing the root causes of destructive eating habits, Mind Food Body Ltd. helps organisations achieve improved focus, increased productivity, and better mental wellness, as well as a reduced risk of metabolic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. The company’s proven track record shows that by breaking free from unhealthy food behaviours, employees become more engaged, confident, and better equipped to thrive in their personal and professional lives.

For more information on Mind Food Body Ltd. and how it can benefit your organisation, visit www.mindfoodbodycoach.com/corporate.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44616b46-7691-4eca-8d15-0ddac601832f