All-Pro NFL Star Maxx Crosby Joins Ryoko Rain as First Pro-Athlete Investor and Stakeholder

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryoko Rain , the luxury streetwear and fashion brand synonymous with butterfly designs and distinctly patterned mesh shorts, announced Las Vegas Raiders’ superstar Defensive End Maxx Crosby as its first professional athlete investor and stakeholder.

Crosby, a premier NFL edge rusher who incorporates Ryoko Rain clothing into his off-field style, personifies the brand’s spirit of vision and transformation. A fourth-round pick for the Raiders in 2019, he swiftly rose to NFL stardom, becoming the 25th player in Raiders history to earn multiple Pro Bowls in his first four seasons and a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. His investment highlights the brand’s growing influence within the professional sports community, further bridging sports, fashion and design.

"Ryoko Rain is a brand that I have admired for a long time now. It resonates with my style, personality, and desire to self-express with no boundaries,” said Crosby. “I’ve been a massive fan of the creative vision, product quality, and intentionality of how they promote. I look forward to collaborating with them more formally now and to helping the team grow its business and customer base.”

“Maxx brings an unapologetic authenticity to everything he does on and off the field, and it’s that drive and ambition that has made him one of the NFL’s standout talents,” said Garrett James, founder and creative director of Ryoko Rain. “We’re thrilled to have him join us in bridging the worlds of sports and fashion and bringing Ryoko Rain to a wider audience.”



As an investor, Crosby will help the company raise its overall awareness nationally and collaborate with the founding team on select product drops, creative marketing and promotional strategies.

The partnership with Crosby comes at a pivotal time as Ryoko Rain expands its influence within the luxury streetwear industry with recent collaborations with Angel City Football Club and the all-women track event Athlos. Crosby’s involvement advances Ryoko Rain’s commitment to creating high-quality luxury streetwear with a purpose, empowering communities and sparking conversations around growth, change, and new beginnings.

View the Ryoko Rain Electronic Press Kit HERE.

About Ryoko Rain:

Ryoko Rain, founded by Garrett James, is a luxury streetwear and fashion brand rooted in Japanese heritage and values of family, tradition, and community. Established in 2021, Ryoko Rain’s signature butterfly symbol, quality and innovative design have propelled it to the forefront of streetwear fashion. Worn by the biggest names in sports and entertainment, the brand has evolved into more than a clothing line; it’s a story of people, community, evolution and purpose. Learn more at www.ryokorain.com .

